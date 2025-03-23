Arsenal and Manchester United told to pay €70 million to sign PSG target - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have learnt the price tag in their pursuit of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The forward, who has also been linked to Paris Saint-Germain, could fetch a transfer fee of €70 million, according to a report from journalist Christian Falk.

Ad

Writing for the Daily Briefing (via PSG Talk), Falk noted that while the Slovenian is likely to leave the German club in the summer, his possible destination is still in question. He has commanded interest from top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal were close to signing him in the summer after a strong 2023-24 campaign where he grabbed 18 goals and two assists in 42 games. However, the Gunners made the decision to not add to their frontline. Their issues have deepened with season-ending injuries to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus but they stuck with their squad, not making any move on this front in the January transfer window.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United, meanwhile, are looking to add a top-quality forward alongside the struggling Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international made a £72 million move from Atalanta last season but has failed to impress, bagging just 24 goals in 82 games for the side. The arrival of new manager Ruben Amorim has seen the side explore the market for a striker, with a move for Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres also considered.

Sesko has picked up where he left off last season, impressing for a Leipzig side that are pushing for a top-four spot in the Bundesliga. He has 17 goals and six assists in 36 games this season.

Ad

Arsenal and Manchester United express interest in star forward but could lose out to another Premier League side: Reports

Mbeumo could leave Brentford in the next window.

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. According to CaughtOffside, the two Premier League giants are looking to add the 25-year-old Cameroon international.

Ad

However, the report claims that the interest is strongest from Newcastle United. The Carabao Cup-winning Magpies are willing to match Brentford's £50 million asking fee.

With 15 goals and six assists, Mbeumo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season. The report claims that Arsenal were interested in him in January but decided not to make a move for him. He could be a key rotational option for the Gunners, being a backup to Bukayo Saka or taking the starting role elsewhere on the front three.

For Manchester United, the 25-year-old could become a valuable contributor playing as one of two attackers in Ruben Amorim's typical 3-4-2-1 set-up. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just 37 goals in 29 league games and Mbeumo could be a solid option to improve that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback