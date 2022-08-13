Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In an interview with ESPN UK, Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka chose his pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The 29-year-old was asked a series of questions about various topics. The first question on the list was about his pick between the two club footballing greats, Messi and Ronaldo. Arsenal fans will be disappointed to hear that he chose Manchester United striker and legend Ronaldo.

The question is one of the most common ones related to modern football. Xhaka was also asked a series of other questions related to football and other topics.

Apart from Ronaldo and Messi, the midfielder was asked to take his pick between two Arsenal legends and former teammates as well, in the form of Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires. The midfielder chose Pires over the Dutch legend.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Messi or Ronaldo?



Dogs or cats?



Pires or Bergkamp?



Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka takes on the big questions 🤔 Messi or Ronaldo?Dogs or cats?Pires or Bergkamp?Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka takes on the big questions 🤔 https://t.co/ygA17gcihM

Finally, Xhaka was also asked to choose between the importance of major football trophies. He chose winning the Champions League over winning both the FIFA World Cup and the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s careers look to be headed in different directions

Lionel Messi during a pre-season friendly against Gamba Osaka

Lionel Messi has begun his second season with PSG. The French club have kept hold of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and have started the season in decent style. They won 4-0 against Nantes in the French Super Cup and opened their Ligue 1 campaign with a 5-0 victory against Clermont Foot.

Messi scored a brace, which included a bicycle kick as well. The Argentine has the World Cup to look forward to, and Argentina are one of the favorites. Messi knows that a good club season and World Cup success can elevate him to a higher level of greatness and also help him land an eighth Ballon d’Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, wanted to leave Manchester United but looks set to stay. The Portuguese was on the bench for the first EPL fixture against Brighton, which his team lost 1-0. There is little doubt that Ronaldo will not be happy with the way things seem to be going at the club currently.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Only 2 goals between Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo if you don’t count penalties. Only 2 goals between Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo if you don’t count penalties. https://t.co/qkCkMjqQ79

The Portuguese scored 24 goals across competitions last summer and was easily the team’s best player. Too many of his teammates have consistently underperformed in recent months and a quick change in trend is required for the Red Devils to have a successful season.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat