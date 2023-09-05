Arsenal midfielder Jorginho’s agent breaks silence amid Fenerbahce transfer rumors 

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho will not be joining Turkish side Fenerbahce according to his agent Joao Santos.

The Turkish transfer window still has 10 days left and Fenerbahce have been linked with a move for the Gunners midfielder. The 31-year-old has played just 17 minutes worth of action so far this season in three games.

However, Santos has ruled out a move to Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium for his client Jorginho. He told Tuttomercatoweb:

“Jorginho is focused on Arsenal, on the Premier League and the Champions League. He will not go to Fenerbahce.”

Reports have claimed that Fenerbahce were weighing up a bid for the Italy international. İsmail Kartal has already targeted the Premier League to bolster his midfield this summer, signing Fred from Manchester United.

However, Jorginho looks set to continue at Arsenal where he is vying for a place in Mikel Arteta's starting lineup. His chances of playing more of a prominent role have improved as Thomas Partey is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Italian joined the Gunners from Chelsea in January for £12 million and he has a year left on his contract with the option of a further year. Arteta will want his side to possess strength in depth as they look to battle for the title once again.

Jorginho has made 19 appearances across competitions since joining Arsenal, providing one assist. He won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge and boasts plenty of experience.

Jorginho reacts to Arsenal's dramatic 3-1 win against Manchester United

The Gunners left it late to beat Manchester United.

Jorginho only played just one minute in the Gunners' crucial 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday (September 3). However, the Italian was enthused by the win which saw two late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus secure all three points.

The Italian midfielder took to Instagram in reaction to the stunning victory for Arsenal against Erik ten Hag's Red Devils. He stated:

"What a win… and that’s why we love football."

Marcus Rashford had given United the lead in the 27th minute with an impressive strike. However, Martin Odegaard quickly put the hosts at the Emirates back on level terms just a minute later.

Rice then pounced in the 90+6th minute to score his first goal for the club before Jesus wrapped up the win five minutes later. It means the north Londoners head into the international break sitting 5th in the league.