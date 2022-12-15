Arsenal moving up in race to sign 23-year-old attacker as they sense golden opportunity to get deal done: Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix to bolster their attack as Gabriel Jesus is set to miss an extended period due to injury. The Gunners consider this a "golden opportunity" to sign the 23-year-old, as per reports.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Felix is determined to leave Los Colchoneros this winter. Having been bought for €127 million from Portuguese club Benfica, the striker has had an underwhelming time in the Spanish capital and is now looking for a change of scenery.

A move to the Premier League is considered imminent, with Arsenal considered one of the frontrunners for the attacker. They feel "it's worth making an effort" to try and get a deal done, as Jesus could miss over three months, having undergone surgery last week.

However, completing a deal is expected to be difficult for the Gunners. Reports say that they might have to convince Atletico by putting over €100 million on the table. One positive for Arsenal is that Felix is reportedly not interested in a move to French giants PSG as the combination of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar could severely limit his playing time.

Felix has had an unremarkable 2022 season so far, scoring four goals and setting up three more in 18 appearances for the club. It remains to be seen if the talented forward can secure a move in January.

Arsenal told to sign two Morocco players after fantastic World Cup outings

Arsenal have been asked to sign Azzedine Ounahi and Sofyan Amrabat.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour recently stated that the Premier League giants should look into the possibility of signing two Morocco players who have impressed at the World Cup. Sofyan Amrabat and Azzedine Ounahi, whose brilliant performances led the African team to an unlikely semi-final run, have piqued the interest of clubs across Europe.

Ounahi, who plays for Ligue 1 team Angers, is being linked with Leicester City, who may have to pay €45 million for the exciting midfielder.

Amrabat put in some strong defensive performances as he got the better of many attacking players in the World Cup. The Fiorentina midfielder was earlier linked with Tottenham, while Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the player.

Speaking to talkSport, Parlour said:

“Ounahi, the No.8, he is different class. Would I take him at Arsenal? Definitely! With that performance and what I’ve seen of him in this tournament, he’s not fazed by big games, the biggest game for his country maybe ever. He just looked so comfortable, he was always on the half-turn and looking to probe and try to get balls in behind the full-backs."

“Amrabat, he’s a player, too. If I was Arsenal I’d be looking at him. Central midfield, he can get his foot in. A very good player.”

