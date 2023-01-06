Arsenal and Newcastle United keeping tabs on 27-year-old Napoli superstar - Reports 

According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Arsenal and Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Hirving Lozano, the Napoli superstar and Mexico international.

Lozano has been a crucial player for Napoli since joining the Italian club in 2019, scoring 30 goals and providing 16 assists in 134 appearances for Napoli. His performances have not gone unnoticed and it appears that both Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in bringing him to their clubs.

The 27-year-old's contract with Napoli runs until 2024, so any potential transfer would likely involve a significant fee. However, given his talent and proven track record, it is clear that Lozano would be a valuable addition to either Arsenal or Newcastle United.

Lozano has consistently been one of the top players for Napoli and has also had a successful career with the Mexican national team. He has scored 16 goals in 63 appearances for his country since making his international debut in 2016. He played a crucial role in helping the team reach the Round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup.

While it remains to be seen if either Arsenal or Newcastle United will make a move for Lozano, it is clear that both clubs are interested in adding him to their rosters.

He is a dynamic and skilled player who would bring a lot of attacking flair and goal-scoring ability to either team. If either club can secure his services, it will be a significant coup and will certainly boost their chances of success in the coming seasons. That said, the Gunners' successful ongoing season could persuade the Mexican international to sign with them despite Newcastle United's financial might.

It will be interesting to see which Premier League club gets the services of the Mexican international, with the winter transfer window set to open in a few days.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta nominated for November and December Premier League Manager of the Month award

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for November and December.

This recognition comes after a string of strong performances from the Gunners that have kept them at the top of the Premier League table. Manchester City, Newcastle United and Manchester United stand below them.

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah's strike against West Ham has been nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have also been included in the Player of the Month nomination list, along with Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

