Arsenal News Roundup: Gunners remain in market for wide attacker; former player tips Gabriel Jesus to become one of the best in Europe, and more - August 20, 2022

Arsenal travel to Dean Court on Saturday to face Bournemouth in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta will be eager to pick up three points against the Cherries to continue his team's perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain in the market for a wide attacker. Elsewhere, Brazil legend Ronaldinho has backed Gabriel Jesus to become one of the best players in Europe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 20, 2022:

Arsenal remain in market for wide attacker

Nicolas Pepe is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are interested in adding a wide attacker to their roster before the end of the summer, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside. Arteta has spent over £100 million on Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Maquinhos this summer. However, the Spaniard is yearning for more quality in attack.

With Nicolas Pepe likely to leave this summer, the Gunners could look to add an established face to their relatively inexperienced wide position. However, the club will only make a move if the right player becomes available, although a transfer will also depend on Pepe's future at the Emirates.

Ronaldinho tips Gabriel Jesus to become one of the best in Europe

Gabriel Jesus has enjoyed a strong start to life at the Emirates.

Ronaldinho believes Gabriel Jesus can transform into one of the best players in Europe at Arsenal. The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Manchester City this summer and has hit the ground running.

Speaking recently, Ronaldinho said that Jesus struggled for appreciation at the Etihad but could flourish in north London.

"When Gabriel joined Manchester City, I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of – but at Manchester City, he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves," said Ronaldinho.

He added:

"At Arsenal, he has been given the chance to be the focal point; he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already, he is repaying that."

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Ronaldinho: ‘This season I expect big things from Gabriel Jesus. He will show he is not just one of the best players in England, but also in Europe. Arsenal will get back into the top four this season with the signings they have made, maybe they can even challenge for the title’. Ronaldinho: ‘This season I expect big things from Gabriel Jesus. He will show he is not just one of the best players in England, but also in Europe. Arsenal will get back into the top four this season with the signings they have made, maybe they can even challenge for the title’. https://t.co/lWJwCQukil

Ronaldinho added that he expects big things from Jesus this season.

"This season, I expect big things from him – he will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just one of the best players in the Premier League but also in Europe," said Ronaldinho.

Jesus has scored two goals in two games this season.

Paddy Kenny expects Gunners to secure UEFA Champions League qualification

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed the Gunners to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season. The Gunners have enjoyed a superb start to the new campaign, winning their opening two games.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the north London side have already shown enough quality to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

“I have liked what I have seen from Arsenal so far this season. It is early days, but they are looking very good; winning two games from two always looks good at the start of a season. I think they lost their first three or four last season, so they are much improved on that already," said Kenny.

He added:

“They will definitely be right in there this season; I expect they will make it into that top four. It won’t be easy, but from what I have seen, I think they have enough. It would be massive for them as well, to be back there. As a club, it would mean the world to them."

The Gunners will play in the UEFA Europa League this season after finishing fifth last campaign.

Edited by Bhargav