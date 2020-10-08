Arsenal News Roundup: Kieran Tierney to self-quarantine for 14 days, Mesut Ozil omitted from Arsenal's Europa League squad, and more - 7th October 2020

In today's Arsenal news roundup, we have the latest on Kieran Tierney being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after coming in close contact with a COVID-19 positive footballer, the latest on the future of William Saliba, and more.

Kieran Tierney asked to self-quarantine for 14 days

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been advised by the Scottish FA to self-isolate for 14 days after coming in 'close contact' with Stuart Armstrong when the former was on international duty.

Tierney, along with Ryan Christie and two members of the support staff, have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days after Armstrong tested positive for COVID-19. All the other members of the Scottish team and support staff have since tested negative for COVID-19.

Arsenal have released a statement and have confirmed that Tierney was socially distant at all times, and the club are now seeking further clarification regarding the availability of the full-back who now appears to be a doubt for the Gunners' clash against Manchester City on 17th October.

Tierney has expressed his disappointment at the situation when he said:

"I'm so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my teammates in the hotel. I've also tested negative. I know Arsenal and the SFA are now in discussions with the Scottish authorities to gain a further understanding (of the situation)."

Mesut Ozil omitted from Arsenal's Europa League squad

The tension between Arsenal and their superstar Mesut Ozil continues to widen as journalist James Benge has said that the German midfielder has been omitted from the club's Europa League squad along with defender Sokratis Papastathapoulos.

Ozil has been shunned out of the Arsenal squad since football's restart following the season's suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The German midfielder has failed to make the matchday squad for any of Arsenal's games this season.

Ozil got into a public tussle with the club yesterday after announcing that he would like to cover for the wages of Arsenal's sacked mascot Gunnersaurus. While it was a good gesture, it has been deemed to be a publicity stunt by many.

Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are understood to have been left out of Arsenal's Europa League squad. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) October 7, 2020

Brentford emerge as favourites to take William Saliba on loan

Brentford have emerged as favourites to take Arsenal defender William Saliba on loan, according to reports. The Gunners are inclined to loan the defender for the ongoing season to ease his transition to English football.

With the domestic transfer window closing on 16th October, Arsenal still have time to sort out a loan move for the 19-year-old to a Championship side.