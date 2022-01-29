Arsenal offered chance to sign former Chelsea forward - Reports

According to The Times, Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata this January. The Juventus striker is set for a move away from the club after Dusan Vlahovic's arrival from Fiorentina.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to get rid of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker hasn't played since being stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons. Juventus and Barcelona are interested in the striker on loan, but are not prepared to pay his full wages.

If the Gunners wish to sign Morata, they could use Aubameyang in the deal as well.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona + Juventus make official approaches to sign Aubameyang on loan until summer. Unclear what Arsenal will do - talks ongoing with both. If #FCBarcelona #Juve theathletic.com/news/barcelona… EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona + Juventus make official approaches to sign Aubameyang on loan until summer. Unclear what Arsenal will do - talks ongoing with both. If #AFC grant exit, destination likely to be influenced by Morata @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barcelona + Juventus make official approaches to sign Aubameyang on loan until summer. Unclear what Arsenal will do - talks ongoing with both. If #AFC grant exit, destination likely to be influenced by Morata @TheAthleticUK #FCBarcelona #Juve theathletic.com/news/barcelona…

Morata has played 29 games across competitions this season, scoring eight goals and assisting five. He has Premier League experience as well from his time at Chelsea. He played 47 games in the Premier League, scoring 16 goals and assisting six.

In the absence of Aubameyang, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has used Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. However, the two strikers have scored just three league goals this season, and will be out of contract this summer. Hence, Morata could be a crucial signing for the Gunners as they look for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Morata also has an offer from the Gunners' city rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard has played under Spurs' current manager Antonio Conte during their time at Chelsea. That makes Spurs a contender for the striker's services.

Arsenal set to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner; Chelsea having a quiet January transfer window

The Gunners have agreed a deal with USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner. The New England Revolution goalkeeper is set to join the Gunners in the summer.

He could be a backup for Aaron Ramsdale, whom the Gunners signed from Sheffield United last summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January - ready for next seasonUSMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January - ready for next season ⚪️🔴 #AFC USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. https://t.co/UC16YMZfWK

Turner's arrival could see Bernd Leno leave Arsenal after more than three years at the club. Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a loan move for the former Bayer Leverkusen custodian.

Meanwhile, Chelsea seem to be having a quiet January transfer window so far. They haven't signed anyone so far this month or for the summer as well.

The Blues have also failed to negotiate new contract extensions for Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen too. Hence, it will be interesting to see how the Blues fare in the summer if all three defenders are to leave.

