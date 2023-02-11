Arsenal open talks to sign forward wanted by Chelsea, PSG and Barcelona: Reports

According to GOAL, Arsenal sporting director Edu has started talks to sign 17-year-old Brazilian attacking sensation Vitor Roque. Apart from the Gunners, European giants like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona are also interested in the player.

Roque, 17, currently plies his trade for Brazilian side Atletico Paranaense. The club is expected to ask any potential suitor to pay the player's release clause of £53 million.

Despite the tender age, Roque's talent is inevitable. The Cruzeiro academy product has scored seven goals for his current club this season. His lethal finishing abilities have drawn comparisons with Uruguayan legend Luis Suarez.

Arsenal already have the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in their ranks. Florian Balogun could also be an important player for the team upon his return from a loan spell at Reims. Adding Roque will further secure the team's future.

The Gunners, however, might have to fend off interest from other clubs if they are to land the Brazilian attacker in north London.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on Gabriel Jesus' return

Gabriel Jesus, who underwent surgery after sustaining an injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is yet to return to action. Mikel Arteta recently provided an update on the player's fitness.

While speaking to the media ahead of the Gunners' Premier League clash against Brentford, Arteta said (via the Gunners' official website):

"Gabby is doing really well. He’s already been outside a little bit but it’s still early stages. He keeps pushing everybody every single day, but we need to respect some timelines and processes. He’s doing really well."

Arteta, however, added that Jesus is still far away from making a return to the pitch. He said:

"It’s still too far off that. You have to see how he reacts now when you start to put some load to the knee and get some movement and actions that are not controlled as the ones he’s been doing and where he’s comfortable as well to go to the next stage."

