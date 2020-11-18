Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil takes aim at Germany manager Joachim Low after embarrassing loss to Spain

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil has taken a jab at Germany national team manager Joachim Low after Germany's disappointing 6-0 loss to Spain yesterday.

A hat-trick from Manchester City winger Ferran Torres and goals from Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal resulted in Germany's worst defeat since 1931.

"Time to bring Boateng back," Arsenal midfielder Ozil to Low

Jerome Boateng is not in Joachim Low's plans

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was quick to post his reaction, as he took to Twitter to issue his response.

Ozil, who retired from the German national team under controversial circumstances, told the national team to recall Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng.

Boateng, alongside Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller and Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels, have been frozen out of the German national team set-up, with manager Low confirming that he did not have the veteran players in his plans.

The three players, alongside Ozil, were key when Germany won the World Cup in 2014.

The pressure is now on Low, with Germany's recent performances being extremely underwhelming given the talent and quality in their ranks. Despite fielding the likes of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, Chelsea striker Timo Werner and Bayern Munich stars Serge Gnabry, Niklas Sule, Leroy Sane, and Leon Goretzka, the Germans were soundly beaten.

Germany have suffered their heaviest defeat in 89 years.



Joachim Low's days are numbered. pic.twitter.com/ygG8Kyrujo — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 17, 2020

Ozil, on the other hand, has his own problems at club level to deal with. Despite being Arsenal's highest earner, the 32-year old has not been included in the Europa League or Premier League squads for this season.

With just a year left on his contract, it seems highly unlikely that Arsenal will offer him a new deal, with the club interested in signing Lyon's Houssem Aouar and Red Bull Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has envisioned a future without the involvement of Ozil, and the German will now have to look for a new club, either in the winter transfer window or next summer.

Turkish club Fenerbahce and various MLS clubs have shown interest in the player, who was once regarded as one of the best creative players in the world.

