Arsenal plan to bid hard as they consider launching move to sign Valencia star: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for 18-year-old Valencia central defender Yarek Gasiorowski.

The Spain under-19 international who came up the youth ranks at Valencia is considered to be an emerging talent at the club. Spanish publication El Nacional claims that the youngster's abilities have caught the eye of various European clubs, which includes the Gunners.

Gasiorowski joined his current employers at the age of seven and is known for his aerial ability, positional awareness, and goalscoring ability. The aforementioned report claims that the player's attributes match exactly what the Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is seeking.

Currently, the north London side prefer France international William Saliba and Brazilian defender Gabriel in defense. Amid the presence of Jakub Kiwior, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who can all play in central defense, game time for the Valencia academy product will not come easy.

However, it is believed that Gasiorowski prefers to remain with the Spanish outfit as long as he receives trust from the club. Should he fail to register minutes with Valencia, the centre-back could choose to join an elite club like Arsenal, who would also offer Champions League football.

So far, Gasiorowski has managed just four senior appearances for his La Liga side and is yet to bag a senior career goal.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz asks for time from fans after arrival from Chelsea

Kai Havertz (via Getty Images)

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has opened up about his current form following the midfielder's €75 million arrival from Chelsea in the summer. Since joining Arteta's side, the Germany international has managed 19 appearances across all competitions, bagging just one goal and one assist.

Recently, in an interview with the Gunners' Club channel, Havertz requested for time to gain the trust of supporters at the Emirates Stadium. Addressing the situation, he said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"It’s always tough when you come from Chelsea, because they are big rivals, so it can take weeks to get some trust from the fans.”

Unfortunately for the midfielder, things haven't gotten better after a poor spell at Stamford Bridge. During his three-year stay with the Blues, Havertz made 139 appearances across competitions, bagging 32 goals and 15 assists.

However, he managed to win the UEFA Champions League trophy, the FIFA Club World Cup, and one other trophy with the west Londoners.