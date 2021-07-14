Arsenal planning massive summer splurge, ready to invest £250 million - Reports

Arsenal are preparing to sign at least five players this summer, according to reports. The Gunners have reportedly amassed a £250 million war chest for the summer transfer market.

The north London side finished eighth in the league last season and will miss out on Europe for the first time in 25 years. It has been reported that a disastrous campaign has shaken up the top brass at the Emirates and they are ready to splurge money in the transfer market this summer.

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from Benfica last week for a reported fee of £6.8m. With their first signing wrapped up, the Gunners are now lining up bids for other targets.

It is believed that the club are interested in acquiring the services of midfield duo Houssem Aouar and Sambi Lokonga.

The Gunners have loaned out Matteo Guendouzi to Marseille for a season while Granit Xhaka is tipped to leave the club this summer as well. Dani Ceballos has also returned to Real Madrid after completing his loan spell which has left Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta short on options in the middle of the park. Hence, it is important for Arsenal to sign at least one out of Lokonga and Aouar (or possibly both) this summer.

Where else do Arsenal need reinforcements?

The Gunners are also keen to acquire the services of Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion. The young English defender had an extremely impressive season last time out with the Seagulls and has attracted interest from several big clubs in England this summer.

White is valued at £50 million by the club from the south coast of England and Arsenal will have to rival Chelsea to land the defender.

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White is a target for Arsenal

Arsenal also want Leicester City playmaker

Martin Odegaard had an impressive outing with the Gunners last season. But the Real Madrid loanee has now returned to his parent club ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Odegaard's departure has left Arsenal seeking a playmaker and according to reports, the Gunners are keen to sign Leicester City star James Maddison. The England midfielder had a fruitful season with the Foxes last time out and is one of the best number 10s in the Premier League at the moment.

Signing him would be a big boost for Mikel Arteta's men. They lacked creativity in the middle of the park last season and have repeatedly cried out for a creative midfielder in recent years. However, Maddison is unlikely to come cheaply with Leicester City ready to demand close to £80 million for their star playmaker.

Transfer expert provides update on Arsenal and Leicester City's 'crazy bid' stance on James Maddison #LCFC https://t.co/8h8qSdFf3T — LCFC Live (@LiveLCFC) July 7, 2021

Should Arsenal manage to complete the signings of Maddison, White, Lokonga and Aouar, the club will have spent close to £250 million, if not more, come September. Exciting times await Arsenal fans!

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra