Arsenal plot move to secure double signing from Juventus: Reports

According to recent reports, Arsenal are looking to swoop in for a double-signing from Juventus which will see former fan favorite Aaron Ramsey make a return to the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side brought an end to a two-game domestic losing streak with their 3-0 win over Southampton at the weekend.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent disciplinary breach has added further pressure at the Etihad. The club captain has been in poor form this season and could even be stripped of the captaincy in the coming weeks.

Regardless, reports suggest that Arsenal are looking to sign 21-year old Swedish striker Dejan Kulusevski in an initial loan deal. Juventus are reportedly willing to let the striker leave for a fee in the region of €35m. This season, Kulusevski has scored just one goal in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Sun Sport @SunSport Arsenal 'will fly out to Juventus to hold Kulusevski transfer talks' thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal 'will fly out to Juventus to hold Kulusevski transfer talks' thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

The youngster has struggled for gametime this season along with the 30-year old Welshman Aaron Ramsey, who has not scored or assisted in 5 total appearances across competitions.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign two Juventus players following Aubameyang disciplinary breach

There is little doubt that Mikel Arteta has led a young Arsenal squad back on the right track after years of ill-advised transfer moves. Arteta has brought in a range of young stars who can be expected to have a major impact on the club in the years to come.

The form of his striking unit has arguably been the biggest problem this season and has made it difficult for them to compete for a top-4 spot thus far.

Aubameyang’s disciplinary breach has left his future hanging by a thread with Arteta himself claiming he was unsure when the club captain could return to play. In his absence, Arsenal have started the 30-year old Alexandre Lacazette in the last two domestic games. The Frenchman responded with a goal against Southampton.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl



football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Arsenal reportedly to hold meeting with Juventus over Dejan Kulusevski transfer. Arsenal reportedly to hold meeting with Juventus over Dejan Kulusevski transfer.football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

However, Arsenal are in need of strikers and might have to wait until the summer for a big signing. Until then, a potential move for Kulusevski and former midfielder Aaron Ramsey makes sense. Both players have struggled for gametime so far this season and require a change of scenery.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, while Mikel Arteta claimed that he will be hoping for new faces in January, the London giants might have to wait until the summer for a high-profile move. Kulusevski looks to be a gamble, one that Arsenal need if they are to compete for trophies this season.

Edited by Rohit Mishra