Arsenal plotting shock move for Chelsea superstar this summer: Reports

English Premier League club Arsenal are preparing a shock move to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante ahead of the new season, according to a report published in the Daily Star.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal are considering a move for N'golo Kanté. Exclusive from dailystar.co.uk/sport/football…

The French international has been playing for the Blues since 2016 and is considered to be a key figure in Thomas Tuchel's plans. However, Chelsea are yet to offer him a new deal as his last contract runs out in the next 12 months. Sensing an opportunity, Arsenal are preparing to launch a bid to sign Kante.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City ahead of the new season. The Spanish manager believes N'Golo Kante will play a crucial role in strengthening the midfield if and when the player agrees to accept a deal.

Kante has scored 13 goals and assisted 15 more in the 259 matches he played for the English club across different competitions. He won two Premier League titles, one with Leicester City in 2016 and the second with Chelsea in 2017. Kante played a key role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph in the 2020-21 season.

Earlier, Manchester United had also shown interest in signing Kante, thinking he could be the one to solve their midfield woes and bring them back on track. The Red Devils are now focusing on signing Frankie de Jong from Barcelona after his former coach at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, was appointed as the new full-time manager at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Chelsea have confirmed N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel on the club's pre-season tour of the USA due to their Covid vaccination status.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel will miss N'Golo Kante in the pre-season friendlies in the USA as he has not yet been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus disease. Thomas Loftus Cheek will also miss pre-season games for the same reason, according to Sky Sports.

Arsenal yet to present an offer to Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta

Arsenal are yet to present an official offer to Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, according to ESPN journalist Freddie Paxton. The Gunners have been engaged in the negotiation process with the player's agent but are yet to offer him an official deal for his client.

Freddie Paxton @Freddie_Paxton Lucas Paqueta update



I spoke this afternoon with his agent, Eduardo Uram. As of now, Arsenal have not made any official offers to sign Paqueta.



The player and his camp are waiting patiently to see what happens in coming weeks. Door open for him to leave Lyon.

Paxton revealed that Paqueta's agent Eduardo Uram has denied the presence of a formal bid despite Lyon's willingness to let the Brazilian international leave ahead of the new Ligue 1 season.

Paqueta has scored 21 goals and assisted 13 more in the 77 games he played for the French club.

