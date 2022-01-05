Arsenal pushing to sign PSG star on loan in January: Reports

According to reports, Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on loan in January.

Wijnaldum joined PSG at the start of the season on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool came to an end. However, the midfielder can now reportedly move away from the club as early as January.

Wijnaldum has made 23 appearances for PSG in all competitions, scoring three goals and assisting one. The club are reportedly unimpressed with the Dutch midfielder.

Moreover, PSG need to offload some players in January to bring their wage bill down. They signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donarumma last summer and it has reportedly taken their wage bill to around €300 million. They will look to bring it down considerably in January and Wijnaldum could be sacrificed.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing him back to the Premier League. However, they could face competition from Serie A side Juventus.

(@diarioas) Arsenal are working on obtaining a loan deal for Wijnaldum until the end of the season as they'll lose Thomas Partey and Elneny for the next few weeks to AFCON. Arsenal are working on obtaining a loan deal for Wijnaldum until the end of the season as they'll lose Thomas Partey and Elneny for the next few weeks to AFCON. (@diarioas) https://t.co/pDrc6vMcWZ

Wijnaldum has spent a considerable amount of time in the Premier League with Newcastle United and Liverpool. He made 179 league appearances for the Reds, scoring 16 goals and assisting 11.

Arsenal want PSG's Gini Wijanldum as backup for AFCON bound players

Arsenal will be one of the most affected Premier League sides when the African players leave to play for their national sides in AFCON in January.

Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are all set to miss the club's January fixtures. Aubameyang has become an outcast with the Gunners due to multiple disciplinary breaches and is reportedly on his way out. Hence, he might not be missed as much by Arsenal.

However, Partey and Elneny will be severely missed as they provide solidity in the Gunners' midfield. Granit Xhaka and Sambi Lokonga are the other two midfield options Arsenal have.

Hence, they would like to sign PSG's Gini Wijnaldum to strengthen that area. With PSG needing to offload some players, this deal could happen soon as well.

Arsenal have a tough January schedule. They face Liverpool twice, in two legs of the EFL Cup semi-finals. They also have the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

