Arsenal ready to challenge Chelsea for Serie A forward - Reports

According to The Sun, Arsenal are reportedly ready to challenge Chelsea for the signing of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic in the upcoming winter transfer window. The 22-year-old joined the Serie A club from Fiorentina in January 2022 on a massive contract worth £66.6 million, rejecting multiple offers from the Premier League clubs.

Vlahovic's performances have reportedly caught the eye of both Arsenal and Chelsea, with both clubs said to be interested in bringing the forward to the Premier League before he went on to join Juventus. Since joining the Serie A giants as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement, the Serbian international has scored 13 goals in 25 appearances.

However, Vlahovic's growing unhappiness with evolving situations at San Siro has forced him to seek a move despite being just in the first year of his contract. Sensing this, Arsenal and Chelsea have reactivated their backchannel links to reach an agreement with the striker.

It is not yet clear how much either side will have to pay to secure the services of Vlahovic, but both clubs will likely have to meet Juventus' asking price if they are to stand a chance of signing him.

Chelsea are in need of reinforcements up front as they continue to struggle in the eighth place in the Premier League table. Since the change in ownership, the Blues have been on a shopping spree, signing young players to build a future-ready formidable squad.

On the other hand, the Gunners are having a dream campaign this season as they continue to maintain their position at the top of the table. Despite having a young and talented squad at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish manager wants the signing of Vlahovic to be completed as soon as possible to bring more sharpness to the attacking capabilities of the Gunners.

It remains to be seen which club will ultimately secure the services of the Juventus forward, but it is clear that both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen to add him to their ranks. With the transfer window set to open in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

Arsenal fans want Chelsea to have Ukrainian international Mykhailo Mudryk if he costs more than £60 million

Arsenal fans have been vocal about their desire for Ukrainian international Mykhailo Mudryk to join their team, but they have also made it clear that they do not want to pay more than £60 million for his transfer.

The 21-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk winger has impressed fans with his skill and versatility on the pitch, and many believe he could be a key player for Arsenal in the future.

However, the fans do not want to go into a bidding war with the Blues for Mudryk, requesting the club to stop chasing the Ukrainian if he costs more than £60 million.

Here are some interesting fan reactions:

WelBeast @WelBeast Don't pay anything above £60M for Mudryk @Arsenal . If Chelsea wants to pay €100M, let them go ahead. We're rebuilding from scratch. Chelsea on the other hand are used to buying success. Don't pay anything above £60M for Mudryk @Arsenal. If Chelsea wants to pay €100M, let them go ahead. We're rebuilding from scratch. Chelsea on the other hand are used to buying success.

Abidabi @blackveron @WelBeast @Arsenal 100M is way too much for him let’s move on to another player. @WelBeast @Arsenal 100M is way too much for him let’s move on to another player.

Abidabi @blackveron @chief_highness @WelBeast @Arsenal There are Premier league quality players you can get. Paying 100M for a Good player in Ukrainian league is not smart business. @chief_highness @WelBeast @Arsenal There are Premier league quality players you can get. Paying 100M for a Good player in Ukrainian league is not smart business.

Newton @arjun_cfc @WelBeast @Arsenal Please have him. We honestly dont want him. Good player. But we're looking to sign a world beater like Rafa Leao. You keep Mudryk, we get Leao. @WelBeast @Arsenal Please have him. We honestly dont want him. Good player. But we're looking to sign a world beater like Rafa Leao. You keep Mudryk, we get Leao.

///ZERO TO GOLD🪫➡️🔋 @Zero_to_gold @WelBeast

It is really good but No way this guy is worth €100 @Arsenal Totally agree!It is really good but No way this guy is worth €100 mil.Is a gamble for the Premier League.See Pepe example @WelBeast @Arsenal Totally agree! It is really good but No way this guy is worth €100 mil.Is a gamble for the Premier League.See Pepe example

