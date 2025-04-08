Arsenal or Real Madrid? Neymar Jr predicts winner of UEFA Champions League Q/F clash

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has predicted Real Madrid to defeat Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The first leg is set to take place at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, while the reverse tie is scheduled for next Wednesday, April 16.

The Gunners go into this game with several injuries. They will be missing the likes of Kai Havertz and central defender Gabriel, who are sure-shot starters under Mikel Arteta.

While Los Blancos have fitness concerns of their own, with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao injured, they do have Champions League pedigree. The Spanish giants have won this competition 15 times and are the current holders. Meanwhile, Arsenal are yet to register their first success in Europe's biggest club tournament.

Hence, Neymar, who has won the competition once, gave Real Madrid the edge (via Kings League Spain). The Brazilian also predicted the rest of the quarter-final ties. Unsurprisingly, he claimed both his former teams, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona, will beat their respective opponents, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund.

He also believes German giants Bayern Munich will prove to be a bit much for Serie A outfit Inter Milan in the fourth game of this round.

Real Madrid star and Neymar's ex-PSG teammate was approached by Arsenal multiple times over transfer

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid star and Neymar's ex-PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe seemingly confirmed reports that suggested Arsenal approached the Frenchman over a move multiple times. The first of these attempts took place in 2016, with another taking place in 2017.

However, the World Cup winner snubbed the Gunners on both occasions, particularly the second amid interest from PSG. He said in an interview with The Telegraph (via GOAL):

"Yes, I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach. He has a great reputation here in France, he’s well-respected and knows how to develop young players. This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option. I decided to join Paris Saint-Germain because this is the project that will help me develop while I win titles."

Mbappe was at the Parc des Princes for six years after signing permanently from Monaco in 2018. However, he never managed to win the Champions League at the club, a feat he has joined Real Madrid to accomplish.

