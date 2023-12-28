"Arsenal would be more realistic" - Journalist delivers fresh update on reported Manchester United target

Journalist Dean Jones believes Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is more likely to join Arsenal as compared to their Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The 22-year-old Belgium international has impressed since arriving at Goodison Park from Lille in the summer of 2022 for a reported €35 million. This season, he's made 15 appearances in the Premier League, bagging one goal.

Jones believes that Onana could end up at the Emirates, given the Gunners are looking to bolster midfield options in January. Thomas Partey's injury leaves Declan Rice or Jorginho as potential options in the number six role.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag can deploy Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo or Sofyan Amrabat in the position. Given these circumstances, Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I do think there will be some potential for a transfer but when we directly assess his chances of joining Man United or Arsenal in January, the likelihood is slim.

"Of the two, I would say Arsenal would be more realistic though, given they are having a genuine look at this area of the field and have been drawing up reports on how he would fit into their set-up."

However, the transfer expert raised concerns over Mikel Arteta's side's spending capacity. He added:

"But I have major reservations on how much they can invest and if the bulk of any transfer pot would be spent on the midfield."

Should Onana move to the Emirates, he could occupy the deep-lying midfield role and allow Rice to operate as a number eight. The midfielder joining Arteta's side would mean he can challenge for the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners are second in the league, two points behind Liverpool, with a game in hand and will face Porto in the Champions League Round of 16.

Thomas Partey could leave Arsenal in January - Reports

Thomas Partey (via Getty Images)

Thomas Partey's fitness issues have seen the Ghana international make just four appearances in the Premier League this season for the Gunners. The 30-year-old midfielder has constantly struggled with injuries at the Emirates, having missed 21 matches in the 2020/21 season and 18 in the following campaign.

Amid these worries, it seems reasonable that Mikel Arteta and Co. would consider offloading the experienced midfielder. According to Football Transfers, Partey is of interest to Saudi Arabian clubs and Juventus, who have expressed a willingness to sign the player this summer.

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for a reported €50 million. Since then, he's made 104 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging five goals and four assists.