Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenho shares Instagram story supporting Israel, takes it down after fans' backlash

Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko shared an Instagram story supporting Israel on Saturday (October 7) following the attack by Hamas militants. However, he was forced to take it down shortly after due to fan backlash.

The militants launched a devastating attack on Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets across the country. The attack killed more than 300 people, with more than 1,600 wounded. A further 232 fatalities and 1,700 injuries were reported in Palestine (via Dailysports).

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared war shortly after. This led to Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko showing his support for the nation. On his now-deleted Instagram story, he wrote (via @centregoals):

"I stand with Israel."

Zinchenko's Instagram Story

Zinchenko was immediately met with a lot of fan backlash, forcing him to delete the post. Some fan reactions from X (formerly Twitter) can be viewed below:

"Common Zinchenko L"

"Controversy merchant"

"Why is he going into politics"

"Funny how he’s the one crying about what Russia are doing to Ukraine"

"I wonder how Arsenal are gonna react to this"

"He should focus on his Job"

"Most unlikeable footballer ever"

"Warra hypocrite"

"I originally wanted him as a squad player. But after this, his time is done. Players combined with politics is not a good mix"

"I swear all he does is cry his eyes out because his country got invaded yet he’s supporting colonizers?"

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko is looking forward to clash against Manchester City

Arsenal leftback Oleksandr Zinchenko recently admitted he is looking forward to facing his former team in their upcoming Premier League clash at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8).

The Gunners will be looking to put a stamp on their title challenge by getting a result against the 2022-23 treble winners. They are currently third in the league with 17 points, one behind second-placed Manchester City.

Zinchenko said (via Arsenal's official website):

“It’s a massive game for us,” he said on Friday. “Unfortunately we haven’t won against City for a long time in the Premier League. Obviously we’re expecting a tough game."

“The fans at Emirates Stadium are always trying to push us forward. We really appreciate it because it helps us a lot when there are tough moments."

He added:

“It was always a pleasure to play here as a City player. Apart from the amazing crowd, they always had amazing grass on the pitch. It’s a pleasure to play here. I don’t remember getting cramp playing here because of the quality of the pitch."

“Before kick-off, the way our crowd sings North London Forever is so loud and gives you goosebumps.”

The Gunners have lost their last 12 league games against Manchester City, accumulating just five goals. They will be hoping to break their losing streak later today.