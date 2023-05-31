Arsenal shocked by 22-year-old’s wage demands and could be forced to sell amid PSG interest: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly finding it hard to extend the contract of highly-rated French defender William Saliba, who happens to be the subject of transfer interest from PSG.

The 22-year-old defender is believed to be keen on getting a massive pay rise at Arsenal, a condition that the Gunners themselves aren't willing to match just yet.

Saliba was one of the major revelations in Mikel Arteta's squad during the just-concluded 2022-23 football campaign, as the north London club came very close to winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners dominated and were top of the log for the majority of the campaign, but were unable to maintain their momentum towards the closing stages, thus giving room for Manchester City to clinch the title.

While a couple of Arsenal players stood tall this campaign, French defender Saliba was arguably an integral part of his side's defensive unit.

The younger centre-back was handed his breakthrough season with the first team by Arteta after an impressive loan spell in France during the 2021-22 campaign.

Recall that Saliba proved his worth on loan at French club Marseille, where he made well up to 53 appearances for Les Olympiens.

His performance prompted Gunners head coach Arteta to integrate him into his first-team set-up for the 2022-23 season and Saliba went on to perform greatly.

Meanwhile, after an impressive first campaign with Arsenal, the Gunners are keen on tieing down Saliba to a long-term contract at the Emirates. However, the player's wage demands seem to be a major stumbling block to it happening anytime soon.

The 22-year-old centre-back is believed to be wanting a huge pay rise before he will commit to a new contract extension at the club.

One major concern for the Gunners would be the fact that Saliba has a year left on his current deal at the club and they could possibly lose the highly-rated French centre-back for free next summer.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Arsenal could opt to sell the Frenchman this summer should they fail to reach an agreement.

Saliba is currently attracting transfer interest from French club Paris Saint-Germain this summer. As such, PSG would be keenly monitoring his contract situation at the Emirates.

How did William Saliba perform for Arsenal during the 2022-23 football campaign?

Saliba against Sporting CP: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

The French defender made a huge statement during his breakthrough season with the Gunners under head coach Arteta.

Saliba played a key role in helping the Gunners finish second in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

They also had the joint third-best defense during the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, conceding 43 goals in 38 league games, which was only outmatched by City and Newcastle United (33).

Saliba, on the other hand, made a combined total of 33 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions last season. He also managed to score three goals and helped his side keep 13 clean sheets.

