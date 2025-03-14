Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri could break 2 Premier League records if he scores against Chelsea in weekend clash

Arsenal's teenage star Ethan Nwaneri is in line to set two new Premier League records in the side's clash against Chelsea. The attacker has stepped up for the Gunners this season and has been key for the Gunners in the absence of Bukayo Saka.

The 17-year-old could become the first player under the age of 18 to score in a London derby in the Premier League. With the North Londoners struggling to find attacking rhythm in recent weeks, they could turn to Nwaneri to produce a moment of magic against a Chelsea defence that have struggled to keep clean sheets.

Further, the youngster could also become just the second player under the age of 18 to score against the Blues in the Premier League. James Milner is the only player on the list currently, having scored for Leeds United against the side back in 2002 as a 16-year-old. With Nwaneri set to turn 18 on March 21, the fixture comes at the right time to join the former Manchester City star.

The 17-year-old has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, collecting eight goals and one assist.

Enzo Maresca makes comparison about Chelsea and Arsenal ahead of pivotal London derby clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca claimed that Arsenal were well ahead of the Blues. Speaking ahead of the sides' meeting, the Italian claimed that having the same manager and players for a long time has helped the Gunners become settled and be regular contenders.

He said (via press conference):

“The gap? It's quite big,” said the former Leicester City boss. “The reason why is because they are working with the same manager for five years, so the difference is quite important. With the same players, they have already played some important games. Our target, our duty, is to close that gap between us and them.

“At this moment, the table says the difference is six points, so we are quite close, but we still have nine (10) games to go.”

The Gunners have blossomed into title contenders, finishing second in the last two seasons under Mikel Arteta. It seems the trend will continue this season as they find themselves 15 points off Liverpool who occupy top spot.

Chelsea, meanwhile, lie six points further off Arsenal. They have had a poor start to 2025 after starting the season very well but will be keen on taking all three points and solidifying a position in the top four.

