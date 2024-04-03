Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus could create unique Premier League record if he scores against Luton Town

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has an opportunity to create a unique record in the Premier League during the upcoming match against Luton Town.

Jesus' birthday coincides with the Gunners' match against Luton Town on Thursday, April 4, 2024. During his 2017–2022 tenure at Manchester City, Gabriel scored on his 24th birthday against Leicester City.

If he manages to score tomorrow, Gabriel Jesus will become the first player in history to score a Premier League goal on his birthday for two different clubs.

After Arsenal's last Premier League fixture against Manchester City on March 31, 2024, which ended in a 0-0 draw, Gabriel told reporters:

"The way I am, I try everything I can to help my team. It doesn’t matter where I play, I always try to do my best. I did it [against City]. I was very deep, normally I am not that deep, but I had to play as the winger."

He further added:

"I think I help my team playing like this. And then also, when we there [in attack], I created some chances. I could do a little bit better, but football is like this sometimes."

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal in 2022 from Manchester City and has scored 15 goals and made nine assists for the club in the Premier League.

Arsenal's current standing in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League

Arsenal are currently second in the Premier League standings with 65 points, just two points behind table-toppers Liverpool. They will have a chance to go to the top with a win in the match against Luton Town at home on Thursday, April 4.

The Gunners will face Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League quarterfinal Leg 1 on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Emirates Stadium. Leg 2 of the clash is scheduled for April 18, 2024.

