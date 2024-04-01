"It is only two points" - Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus warns Liverpool about Premier League title race

Gabriel Jesus and Arsenal missed the chance to stay on top of the Premier League following their recent draw against Manchester City, and they are now trailing Liverpool. Two points separate the Gunners (65 points) and the Reds (67 points), with City also in the title race (64 points).

With nine games to go for the season finale, Gabriel Jesus is confident about Arsenal's title chances and believes things can change again in the standings going forward.

"It’s the Premier League, it’s a tough league and anything can happen. It is only two points, the difference [with Liverpool], and then we have a very good goal difference," Jesus said, via Metro.

The Gunners will look to get back on track and defeat Luton and Brighton this week to stay in the title race before their clash with Bayern Munich on April 9. As for Liverpool, they will host Sheffield United on Thursday before taking on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus believes Arsenal can win the PL and UEFA Champions League this season

Gabriel Jesus is excited about the season finale in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League, with his team having a good chance of winning both titles. The Brazilian striker and his teammates will do everything they can to go all the way.

"We also have the Champions League. This is the most beautiful part of the season, and you try everything to win titles," he said, via Daily Star.

Arsenal will take on Bayern Munich and will then face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League should they advance. The Gunners have never won a European title.

As for the Premier League, the title race is expected to stay tense, especially if Liverpool lose to Manchester United on Sunday. It has been 20 years since the Gunners won the English top-flight title.

For his part, Gabriel Jesus has appeared in 27 games across all competitions so far, with eight goals and five assists. He moved to Arsenal in the summer of 2022 after spending five years with the Cityzens. The Brazilian striker, who has a market value of 70 million, is under contract with the English club until the summer of 2027.