Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus reveals likely injury return date to UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was recently seen providing an update about his injury to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Brazil international picked up a knee injury while turning out for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November last year. He underwent surgery and reports suggest that he could be back in action in March.

Jesus was present at the Emirates Stadium for the Gunners' 3-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, January 22. He spoke to Nurmagomedov, who was also in attendance.

In a video clip shared on social media, the striker can be seen stating that he could return to action in around four to five weeks. He said:

"Maybe 4-5 weeks more, then I'll come back."

Jesus' eventual return will be a big boost for Arsenal, who have established a five-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League title race. They also have a game in hand over the Cityzens.

The Brazilian striker joined the north London side from Manchester City last summer for a fee of £45 million. He has since scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on Eddie Nketiah's form in Gabriel Jesus' absence

While many predicted the Gunners to falter following Gabriel Jesus' injury, this hasn't been the case due to Eddie Nketiah's prolific form. The English striker has scored seven goals in nine appearances across competitions since club football resumed after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Nketiah recently scored a brace in the north London side's win over Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner. After the game, manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on the Englishman and said (via Arsenal.com):

"What Eddie is doing is incredible. We cannot say that we saw that, we were hoping that he could do that because of the way he is, because of his mentality, because of his qualities and how those qualities fit within the team.

"Losing Gabby [Jesus] was a big blow, it is a big blow today, but Eddie is responding and the team I think in an exceptional way."

Arteta also spoke about Nketiah's skills and his importance to the team, saying:

"The qualities that he has, how much he wants it, how much belief he’s got in himself to become Arsenal’s number 9."

He added:

"His desire, his background, we’re with him every single day, [he’s] a special kid, he’s so loved by everybody at the football club, he’s got a real Arsenal heart and experience within him and that’s really special. You cannot put that into numbers. He’s really, really good."

Nketiah, 23, has contributed nine goals and one assist in 25 appearances across competitions for Arsenal this season.

