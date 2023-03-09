Arsenal star issues update on Bukayo Saka's potential contract extension at the London club

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli is confident that Bukayo Saka will extend his stay at the Emirates. The English attacker has been in talks over a new deal with the Gunners.

Saka's current contract expires in 2024 and he looks set to be rewarded for his stellar form this season. He has bagged 11 goals and nine assists in 34 games across competitions, playing a massive role in the Gunners' table-topping campaign.

Martinelli has given a positive update regarding Saka's future with Arsenal. He said (via football.london):

"He will stay for sure. He loves the club."

The aforementioned source reports that Mikel Arteta's side are close to sealing a new long-term deal for Saka. This will see him remain at the Emirates until 2028. He has been an Arsenal player his entire career, making his debut in 2018. He has gone on to make 165 appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 38 assists.

Arteta has insisted that negotiations are being held over not only Saka but Martinelli and William Saliba also signing contract extensions. He said (via the aforementioned source):

"Part of the plan is to extend the contract of our biggest talents at the club and commit them for the future and we are trying to do that. We have started with Gabby (Martinelli) which is good news."

Arsenal will be keen to get Saka's future sorted with their Premier League title rivals Manchester City lingering. Reports claim that the Gunners have looked to tie the English winger down to a new deal to stave off interest from Pep Guardiola's side.

Saka has been instrumental in the Gunners' surge towards their first league title since 2004. They lead second-placed Manchester City at the top of the league by five points.

Premier League legend Jermain Defoe claims Arsenal's Saka is better than Manchester City's Phil Foden

Defoe prefers Saka (right) to Foden (left).

Saka and Foden were vying for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England starting lineup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions coach opted for the Gunners man, who impressed with three goals and two assists in five matches.

However, some England fans were disappointed that Foden didn't get much of an opportunity during the tournament in Qatar. However, Saka's stellar form proved too much to handle for the City attacker.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Defoe has explained why he prefers Saka to Foden. He was asked which of their pair he liked more last November:

“[Bukayo] Saka.”

He added that he thinks Foden is a special player but he just gives the edge to the Arsenal forward:

“I don’t know, you know. I just think Saka’s a special player and from what I hear, he’s one of the nicest boys in the world, so good for the changing room. But I love [Phil] Foden. I love Foden man, he’s a special player. But I don’t know, I think Saka’s got a little bit more.”

Foden has featured 33 times across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. However, he has not always been a regular under Guardiola this season.

