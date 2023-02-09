Jermain Defoe claims 'special' Arsenal star is better than Manchester City's Phil Foden

Former England striker Jermain Defoe believes Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka is better than Manchester City forward Phil Foden.

Both young Englishmen have taken the world by storm with their performances over the last couple of years. While Foden has been a key player in Manchester City's Premier League title triumphs in recent times, Saka has been Arsenal's talisman.

While on Rio Ferdinand's "Vibe with FIVE" podcast, Defoe was asked to choose between the two players. He said:

“[Bukayo] Saka.”

When asked by podcaster Joel Beya if he would have had a different answer last season, Defoe explained:

“I don’t know, you know. I just think Saka’s a special player and from what I hear, he’s one of the nicest boys in the world, so good for the changing room. But I love [Phil] Foden. I love Foden man, he’s a special player. But I don’t know, I think Saka’s got a little bit more.”

Foden hasn't had the best of seasons this campaign, having been unused by Pep Guardiola in recent games. He has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across competitions for Manchester City.

Squawka @Squawka Phil Foden has not played for Manchester City since 14th January, the 2-1 defeat to United at Old Trafford. 🤔 Phil Foden has not played for Manchester City since 14th January, the 2-1 defeat to United at Old Trafford. 🤔

Saka, meanwhile, has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 28 games across competitions for the Gunners. He has helped Arsenal establish a five-point lead over City in the Premier League title race with a game in hand.

Arsenal edge closer to PL title with Manchester City's off-field issues

Earlier this week, the Premier League charged Manchester City with over 100 alleged instances of their Financial Fair Play breach. While the matter is under investigation, it could potentially mean a hefty punishment for the current holders. This includes points deductions, fines, and even expulsion from the league.

If City do get expelled or a point deduction, it could clear Arsenal's path towards their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



now reports that “Man City will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the one which overturned the UEFA ban. 🛑 Premier League statement confirms “Manchester City have been charged with numerous breaches of financial rules ”. @martynziegler now reports that “Man City will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the one which overturned the UEFA ban. 🛑 Premier League statement confirms “Manchester City have been charged with numerous breaches of financial rules ”.@martynziegler now reports that “Man City will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the one which overturned the UEFA ban. https://t.co/fsRtpQKSI8

The Gunners' next competition after Manchester City will be third-placed Manchester United. The Red Devils are seven points behind Arsenal, who have two games in hand.

If the Cityzens don't face a points deduction or expulsion, though, the title race could come down to clashes between the two sides. The Gunners will host City on February 15 before the reverse fixture takes place on April 26.

The two sides faced each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 27, with Pep Guardiola's side winning 1-0.

Poll : 0 votes