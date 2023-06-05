Arsenal star Jorginho enjoys romantic date with girlfriend Catherine in New York, shares snaps 

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho and his girlfriend Catherine Harding enjoyed a romantic date in New York sharing pictures of their lavish night out on Instagram.

Jorginho ended the season disappointingly as his Gunners side missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. However, he has put his side's woes behind him and has taken to New York for a trip now that the campaign has ended.

The Italian was joined by his girlfriend Harding and the duo posed for snaps during their romantic night out in New York. He wore a white shirt with black trousers while she wore an elegant red dress with a gold bracelet around her waist.

The couple met in 2019 when Jorginho split with his ex-wife Natalia Leteri, per The Sun. Harding is familiar with UK fans as she took part in The Voice in 2020 and was mentored by singer and Manchester United fan Olly Murs.

Jorginho has three children, Vitor and Alicia who are from his relationship with Leteri. Meanwhile, the couple share Jax who is the youngest of the three. Harding has another child of her own named Ada whose father is actor Jude Law.

Harding touched on Arsenal's impressive campaign in which they went toe-to-toe with the relentless Manchester City. She posted on her social media:

"I am originally a north london girl and whilst I have never been a huge football supporter ( if I’m being honest) being here feeling the energy and passion from the fans is truly amazing."

She continued by lavishing praise on the Gunners' emergence as title challengers this season:

"They really are so passionate. Arsenal rose up so much this year and im sure next year there is more to come."

Jorginho will now rest and continue to enjoy his downtime during the off-season before the pre-season begins in late July. The Gunners will be in the United States for their pre-season tour.

PSG are interested in signing Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes

PSG are showing interest in Gabriel.

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is on PSG's radar after an excellent campaign at the Emirates. The Brazilian defender made 48 appearances across competitions, helping his side keep 18 clean sheets.

Goal Brazil reports that the Parisians are considering investing in Gabriel this summer. They are yet to make a proposal for the 25-year-old but could look to follow up on an inquiry they made for the defender last summer.

Gabriel's stance is that he is happy at Arsenal and is excited about the prospect of playing Champions League football with the north Londoners. His contract at the Emirates expires in 2027 and he arrived at the club in 2020.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes