Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko sends warning to Mykhailo Mudryk ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has warned Ukraine teammate and Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk before their clubs meet on Saturday (October 21).

The Gunners enter this fixture having beaten Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 before the international break (October 8). Meanwhile, the Blues have managed to win two consecutive league matches after starting the season poorly.

They defeated Burnley (4-1, October 7) before the international break while managing a 2-0 win against Fulham the previous week (October 2). Speaking before the London derby, Zinchenko said (via SPORTbible):

"I told Mudryk if you score on Saturday, I'll rip your b***s off."

Both players hail from Ukraine and have shared the pitch on nine occasions for the country's football team but are yet to register a joint goal contribution.

Mudryk scoring in the Premier League has been a rarity in his short Chelsea career so far. The 22-year-old winger decided to join the west London side instead of Arsenal in January this year for a fee of €100 million.

However, he's failed to make a mark in his first calendar year at Stamford Bridge. So far, he has managed 25 appearances for his current employers, bagging one goal and two assists across all competitions.

Mudryk is likely to feature against Arsenal for Mauricio Pochettino despite concerns over a potential injury.

Chelsea given Mykhailo Mudryk injury boost ahead of weekend clash against Arsenal

Mykhailo Mudryk (via Getty Images)

Chelsea fans would have been delighted to see their winger Mykhailo Mudryk start Ukraine's UEFA EURO qualification tie against Malta yesterday (October 17). There were concerns looming over the player's fitness after he was substituted in his country's 2-0 win over North Macedonia on October 13.

In the first of these aforementioned clashes, Mudryk required treatment in the 80th minute and was replaced shortly after in the 88th minute. Amid questions over the attacker's fitness, he managed to start the 3-1 win against Malta, putting to bed any concerns in the minds of Blues fans.

After starting his second international fixture of the current break, Mudryk managed to get on the scoresheet, netting his side's third goal of the tie. Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that the former Shakhtar Donetsk man can score during the weekend's London derby to help his side take home all three points.