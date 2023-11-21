Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko wants Gunners to sign 2 of his international teammates

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko reportedly wants the Gunners to sign two of his international teammates Georgiy Sudakov and Mykola Matviyenko. As reported by HITC Sport, the former Manchester City left-back wants Mikel Arteta's side to sign the two Shakhtar Donetsk stars.

Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks with the midfielder earning good reviews for his recent exploits in Ukraine. While commenting on Sukadov, Zinchenko admitted that he would love to see the young playmaker joining the Gunners.

“I hope (Sudakov joins) Arsenal," the Arsenal left back said, as quoted by HITC.

According to the aforementioned report, Zinchenko would also be happy to see Georgiy Sudakov's Shakhtar Donetsk teammate Mykola Matviyenko join the Gunners.

Sukadov is regarded as one of the finest young players in Ukraine right now and is predominantly an attacking midfielder blessed with technique and flair. He has so far contributed with 13 goals and 13 assists in 81 games for Shakhtar Donetsk. Capped 12 times for Ukraine, the 21-year-old also has one international goal to his name.

Mykola Matviyenko, on the other hand, is a left-sided centre-back who can also play at left-back. Capped 61 times for Ukraine, he is one of the cornerstones of the side.

David Seaman claims Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale is 'too good to be a number two'

Arsenal legend David Seaman has addressed the club's goalkeeper situation terming Aaron Ramsdale as too good to be a number two. Ramsdale has lost his place in the starting XI this season following David Raya's arrival in the summer (on loan) from Brentford.

Ramsdale was dropped by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta in early September and has since been used in only cup games since. David Seaman, one of the greatest goalkeepers in the Premier League history, has termed the situation as 'bizarre' insisting Ramsdale is too good to sit on the bench.

However, Seaman also insisted that he does not see Ramsdale leaving in January in search of regular minutes. He said (via BBC Sport):

"I think January will be a bit too soon [for a move away]. It's the game after this weekend, that's where we will find a lot of answers. From what Mikel was saying when he brought Raya in, when he talked about rotating goalkeepers in games, which I still found a bit bizarre, we'll have to wait and see after this game. Aaron's too good to be a number two, that is for sure."

Raya joined the Gunners from Brentford on loan in the summer with a view to make the deal permanent in a £27 million deal. He has made 12 appearances across competitions, keeping six clean sheets in the process.