Arsenal star could play pivotal role in Mykhaylo Mudryk deal as Chelsea intensify interest: Reports

According to Football London, Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko could play a crucial role in the potential transfer of Chelsea target Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Blues are also said to be intensifying their interest in the Ukrainian winger for the upcoming winter transfer window.

Zinchenko, who currently plays for Arsenal, has a close relationship with Mudryk, as the two have played together for the Ukrainian national team. It is believed that Zinchenko's influence could sway Mudryk towards a move to the North London club.

Mudryk, who is 22 years old, has been a standout player for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, having made 18 goal contributions in as many games for the club. He has also made eight appearances for the Ukrainian national team since making his senior team debut in 2022.

His impressive performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs, with both Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly leading the race. However, it appears that the former may have the upper hand due to Zinchenko's presence at the club.

Zinchenko's wife, who is also a TV presenter, quizzed Mudryk over a potential arrival at the Emirates Stadium at the end of 2022. Taking a hint from this interview, the Gunners started the pursuit of the young Ukrainian, making an initial offer of €40 plus €20 million, which Shakhtar turned down.

If Mudryk were to join Arsenal, he would be reunited with Zinchenko, which could potentially make the transition to a new club easier for the youngster.

Arsenal and Chelsea target Mykhaylo Mudryk likes 'FreeMudryk' meme on Instagram amidst reports of Shakhtar Donetsk not allowing him to leave

Ukrainian midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea, has sparked further speculation over his future by liking a "FreeMudryk" meme on Instagram.

The meme was posted by an Arsenal fan page, leading many to believe that Mudryk is keen on a move to the London club.

This comes amid reports that Shakhtar Donetsk is unwilling to let the 22-year-old leave, with both Arsenal and Chelsea said to be interested in securing his services.

