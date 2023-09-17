Arsenal star ready to force transfer if Mikel Arteta does not restore him in the starting XI - Reports 

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could reportedly exit the Emirates should he fail to get into Mikel Arteta's eleven after he recovers from injury.

Football Insider claims that the Ghana international could be out of action till October after he picked up a groin problem. He was left out of the Gunners' 3-1 victory against Manchester United before the international break on September 3. Moreover, the holding midfielder will not play a part in Arteta's side's Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday, September 17.

Partey has found himself in an unfamiliar territory, occupying a hybrid right-back role in the first few games of the season. He started all of the north London outfit's matches in the league before picking up the fitness issue.

However, concerns over the former 30-year-old midfielder's role in the future may be valid. Arteta could prefer a trio of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Martin Odegaard in the middle of the park. Should Gabriel be restored to his center-back role alongside William Saliba, Ben White could find himself at right-back.

Hence, a starting position for the former Atletico Madrid player remains in question. So far, he's managed 103 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club in 2020 for a fee of €50 million.

After reported interest in Partey from Juventus and Saudi Pro League sides, a move for the number six could be on the cards in January (via Football Insider).

"He has everything"- Arsenal full-back claims Thomas Partey is better than Manchester City's Rodri

Thomas Partey (via Getty Images)

In a recent podcast, Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko said he would prefer Thomas Partey over both Rodri and Casemiro in the number six role. Stating that all three players are world-class, the Ukraine international chose his Gunners teammate over the other two.

Zinchenko joined Mikel Arteta's side last summer from Manchester City for a fee of £32 million. Since then, he's managed to share the pitch 24 times with Partey. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel, Zinchenko said (via Goal):

"I don’t want to say something bad. Casemiro is a world class player, five Champions Leagues. But if I had to choose, it would be Partey. I had the debate in my head, who is the best holding midfielder I have ever played with - it was between Fernandinho, Rodri and Partey. It is a tough one."

Reacting to Ferdinand's shock following the ex-Manchester City star's choice, Zinchenko added:

“Rio, please come and see him in training. He has everything."

Mikel Arteta admitted to Partey being an integral part of the squad for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see where the midfielder fits into the Arsenal side following his return from injury.