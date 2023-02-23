Arsenal star ready to quit club and move to Premier League rivals - Reports 

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney is reportedly considering a departure from the club as he struggles for game time under Mikel Arteta. The Scottish international has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, but only four have come as starts, with Oleksandr Zinchenko being the preferred option at left-back.

"Newcastle United are closely monitoring Arsenal left back Kieran Tierney. He is highly regarded by Eddie Howe and the coaching staff, with his versatility and experience valued highly at St James' Park."

According to talkSPORT, Tierney is aware that other Premier League clubs are tracking his situation, with Newcastle appearing keen on the defender. Eddie Howe's side could offer around £30 million for the 25-year-old, who joined the Gunners in 2019.

The Gunners may be unwilling to sell him to the Magpies if they continue to emerge as fellow top-four contenders in the Premier League. However, Arteta may not be against his departure, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and January arrival Jakub Kiwior already acting as back-ups.

Reports earlier in the year hinted at the potential for Tierney to leave in the summer amid Arsenal's pursuit of Ivan Fresneda. Their participation in the Europa League could present him with more minutes this season, but that might not be enough to convince him to stay.

Tierney came off the bench late in Arsenal's most recent match, a dramatic 4-2 win away at Aston Villa on Saturday, 18 February. Despite the win, Tierney's lack of game time could be a cause for concern, and he may be eyeing a move to a club where he can play more regularly.

The left-back position has been a problematic area for Arsenal in recent years, with the club struggling to find a consistent performer in the role. Tierney's departure would be a significant blow for the Gunners, who have relied on his defensive solidity and attacking threat since his arrival.

However, with Newcastle reportedly interested in the defender, Tierney may see a move to St James' Park as an opportunity to play more regularly.

Granit Xhaka set to extend Arsenal stay with new contract talks underway at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's vice-captain, Granit Xhaka, is reportedly eager to extend his stay at the club; new contract talks have already taken place

According to 90min, negotiations are expected to conclude fairly quickly as there is a willingness from both sides to agree on terms. The 30-year-old midfielder has managed to revive his career at the Emirates Stadium after a rocky start and has played a crucial role in the club's recent success.

Arsenal vice-captain Granit Xhaka is keen to extend his stay at the club & talks have taken place over a new contract. It's hoped that negotiations can be concluded fairly quickly as there's a willingness from both sides to agree terms.

Xhaka's loyalty and commitment to the Gunners is evident, and Gunners fans will undoubtedly welcome the news of his contract extension.

