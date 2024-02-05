Arsenal star set to snub move to Bayern Munich and sign new deal with Mikel Arteta's side - Reports

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to sign a new long-term contract at the Emirates.

Back in November, there was speculation that the Japan international could be leaving to join Bayern Munich, given he's not an automatic starter (via Metro). However, the 25-year-old has proven his worth, filling in at left-back and right-back in the absences of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White, respectively.

Tomiyasu has also shown that he's more than capable of displacing either full-back. If the need ever arises, he can also play a central defensive role, an area that the Gunners are fairly light in.

Confirming that the north Londoners are set to sign a long-term agreement with Tomiyasu, Romano wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Monday (February 5):

"Takehiro Tomiyasu’s new deal at Arsenal, agreed and sealed. Japanese defender set to sign new long term contract at the club. Decision wanted by both board and Arteta as there was never any chance for Tomiyasu to leave in January. Announcement to follow soon."

This season, the defender has made 20 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging a goal and three assists. He was away on international duty with Japan at the AFC Asian Cup, forcing him to miss most club games in January.

However, with his country having crashed out of the tournament in a quarter-final match to Iran (2-1) on Saturday, Tomiyasu could be available for the Gunners' next match. They take on West Ham United in the league on Sunday (February 11).

Mikel Arteta sends strong message when asked if Arsenal are in the title race

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are certainly in the title race following their 3-1 win against Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4). This leaves the Gunners two points behind the Reds, who are top.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are sitting third, five points behind Liverpool, with two games in hand. When asked about whether the title race was back on for his side, Arteta said (via The Guardian):

"We are there, that’s for sure. We want to continue to be there. We’ve been really ­consistent all season, if not you aren’t where we are today. We take it game by game and the availability of the squad is going to be crucial, we have learned that from last season. Let’s try to make that happen."

Last season, Arsenal led the Premier League race for 248 days but eventually lost out to Manchester City by five points. The last time the Gunners won the league was in the 2003/24 campaign.