Arsenal star suffers injury blow and highly unlikely to feature against Leeds after tackle from Manchester City's Rodri: Reports

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney came off worse in a tackle involving Manchester City midfielder Rodri during the Scotland vs Spain international clash on Tuesday, March 28.

Tierney's Scotland beat Rodri's Spain 2-0 at Hampden Park in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Scott McTominay scored a brace with the Gunners fullback providing an assist for his second goal.

A big concern for Arsenal, however, was that Tierney had to be subbed off in the 75th minute. He challenged for the ball against Spain's Rodri and came off worse.

Football Scotland have confirmed that it was a calf injury. Tierney is highly unlikely to feature for the Gunners when they host Leeds United in the Premier League on April 1.

The Scotland international has been the second-choice left-back for the north London side this season, starting just 13 games across competitions. Manager Mikel Arteta has preferred Oleksandr Zinchenko over Tierney.

However, Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury. Hence, Arsenal now only have Ben White and Zinchenko as the two fullbacks. If either of them picks up an injury, it could spell trouble for Arteta.

Meanwhile, Manchester City midfielder Rodri has come under fire from Gunners fans during the international break. He made a rash tackle on Martin Odegaard in Spain's 3-0 win over Norway on March 25. He was also involved in the challenge where Tierney picked up an injury.

Arsenal currently hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table, having played one more game.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on Manchester City's Rodri's tackle on him

After Spain's 3-0 win over Norway, Odegaard was furious with Manchester City midfielder Rodri's tackle. He, like many fans and pundits, believes he should have gotten a penalty for it.

He said (via talkSPORT):

“I’m pretty sure I should have had a penalty. He’s coming with his studs right on my ankle. But I’m sure I’ll get punished [if I say anymore]. I don’t bother saying anything else about the referee. It’s better not to say anything.”

Norway manager Stale Solbakken also shared his thoughts on the incident, saying:

“It is a clear penalty! He finishes the shot and you can’t [foul him after]. If I knock someone down after the ball is gone, then it’s a penalty. I get a little bored of this.”

While Norway didn't get a penalty, they would be relieved that Odegaard came out unharmed after the tackle.

