Arsenal youngster could leave for Real Madrid or Juventus - Reports

Arsenal are in a race against time to stop another talented young player from leaving the club, with Real Madrid and Juventus ready to snap up youngster Tim Akinola. According to HITC via All Nigeria Soccer, the Los Blancos and the Bianconeri are among a host of top clubs around Europe currently monitoring the youngster.

The 20-year-old is set to enter the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract and the Premier League side could struggle to hold on to him amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus.

Arsenal have lived to regret the departure of quite a few talents in recent years, including the likes of Ismael Bennacer, Ebere Eze and Serge Gnabry. The fact that quite a few former players have found tremendous success since leaving the Emirates has only added to the club’s woes.

Real Madrid and Juventus are now plotting to sign Akinola, whose stock has increased in recent times. The youngster joined Arsenal from Huddersfield last summer and is highly rated at the club. He has trained with the first team this season but is yet to make an appearance under Mikel Arteta.

However, his progress has caught the attention of Real Madrid and Juventus have also developed a keen interest in him. The Bianconeri are targeting a major squad overhaul in the summer after an underwhelming season while the Los Blancos are also expected to be busy in the transfer market.

The Gunners do not want to let the player leave, but their hands could be tied owing to Akinola's contract situation. He is not expected to feature in the Arsenal team this season due to an ill-timed tackle, which has put him on the sidelines.

An offer from Real Madrid or Juventus might make it harder for the Gunners to tie the defensive midfielder down to a new deal.

It is safe to say that Arsenal’s season has not gone according to plan. The Gunners are ninth in the league and are set to miss out on European football next season. Juventus and Real Madrid have had struggles of their own this year, but will still offer a lot more than the Gunners next season.

As such, a move to the Bianconeri or Los Blancos would be a deserving step up for the Gunners man. It remains to be seen which European club will win the race to secure his signature.