Arsenal stars have "relationship issues" reveals manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there are some relationship issues between Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney and Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli.

The remarks come after Arsenal's much-needed 2-0 win over Newcastle United. Goals from Mohamed Elneny and returning club captain Aubameyang sealed an impressive performance from Arsenal.

The Gunners are in dire need of some confidence ahead of the second leg of their Europa League semifinal, a tie in which they are 2-1 down.

Tierney and Martinelli have problems says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed there are "relationship issues" between the two players plying their trade on the left wing, Tierney and Martinelli. Arsenal fans are always keen on the idea of giving Martinelli more game time after having gone seven Premier League games without an appearance to his name.

Martinelli's recent stretch in Arsenal's starting XI has coincided with Kieran Tierney's injury. The 19-year-old Brazilian benefited when he played ahead of Granit Xhaka on the left wing. The Swiss midfielder has been given the responsibility of covering up Tierney's left-back spot in the absence of the Scotsman.

Martinelli looked lively against Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After the game against Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta had the following to say when asked about "connections" in his Arsenal team:

"It is a connection there. I think having Granit behind him helps him in a way because he’s more in the line, in the last line, on the left when he is more comfortable. With Kieran it’s a little bit different. Those relationships we have to feel."

According to Arteta, Martinelli feels more comfortable playing his natural game with Xhaka covering him at left-back. However, this is a temporary fix for Arsenal. Tierney is their primary left-back and if Martinelli wants to establish himself on that side of the pitch, a proper connection with Tierney is a must.

Despite Martinelli not being in sync with Kieran Tierney, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is happy with the development of the young Brazilian, saying:

"Gabi [Martinelli] is improving every week. I think he’s taking his minutes in the right way and he’s developing in the way that we all believe he can."

Speaking about the Brazilian's performance against Newcastle United, Arteta further added:

"Today he had an assist, it was in an important moment, and he had some good moments off the left and as well trying to play him as a nine as well."

Gabriel Martinelli is the future left winger for Arsenal. The 19-year-old, who can also play as a striker, joined Arsenal in 2019. Since his arrival, game time has been hard to come by for the Brazilian. Martinelli has played 44 games for Arsenal and has scored 11 goals so far.