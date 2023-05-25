Arsenal supporter Laura Woods hilariously takes down flirtatious fan on Twitter who offered to take her out on a date

Arsenal fan and sports presenter Laura Woods provided a chucklesome response to a fan who tried to flirt with her on Twitter.

Woods is a sports presenter and notably hosts the English radio station talkSPORT's breakfast show. An ardent Gunners fan, she also works for DAZN and ITV on television.

The talkSPORT host is quite active on Twitter, where she has almost 737,000 followers. She recently put a Tottenham Hotspur fan in their place after they made a disgusting comment at her following Arsenal's 3-0 Premier League defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 14.

On Tuesday (May 23), Woods took to Twitter to ask her followers a curious question about crisps. She wrote in a tweet that has garnered over one million views:

"Is it actually true that all crisps go off on a Saturday?"

The tweet has since received over 430 replies, with many of Woods' followers providing witty answers. One fan, though, saw it as an opportunity to ask the reporter out on a date, tweeting:

“It is true Laura, (I) worked for Walkers back in (the) day. If you want to go into more detail drop me a DM, we can go for a meal and chat about it.”

The Arsenal supporter was having none of it as she hilariously took down the flirtatious fan. She replied:

“I think safer to discuss publicly.”

Laura Woods' reply has earned over 1950 likes, which is more than what the original commenter received, and another 44 comments.

When Chelsea star was involved in light-hearted exchange with Arsenal fan Laura Woods

Arsenal fans and TV presenter Laura Woods was involved in a light-hearted exchange with Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek in March. The two were speaking on talkSPORT when the incident happened.

Loftus-Cheek played a game of Chelsea SOS with Laura Woods ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash against Aston Villa on April 1. Among other questions, the presenter tasked the midfielder with naming his celebrity crush, to which he replied:

“Laura Woods!”

Woods laughed in response to Loftus-Cheek's honest answer and went on to say:

“An exceptional answer! It’s been an absolute pleasure, and I’ll get your (Loftus-Cheek's) number later!”

It led fans on social media to speculate about a potential romance between the pair, with one tweeting:

“Ruben (Loftus-Cheek) dropping serious game. That’s a Chelsea boy right there.”

Woods, meanwhile, saw her hopes of seeing Arsenal lift the Premier League title crashing down after the Gunners lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest last weekend. The result saw Manchester City clinch the title for the third season in a row.

