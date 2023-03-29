"I’ll get your number later!” - Chelsea star involved in light-hearted exchange with Laura Woods after admitting she's his celebrity crush 

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek hilariously admitted that talkSPORT presenter Laura Woods is his celebrity crush. The pair were speaking on the radio when the Blues man made the admission.

Loftus-Cheek played a game of Chelsea SOS with Woods ahead of his side's clash with Aston Villa on Saturday (April 1). The presenter tasked Loftus-Cheek with naming a teammate or manager, past or present, that came to mind in specific situations.

She also asked Loftus-Cheek who his celebrity crush is. He gave an honest response, saying:

“Laura Woods!”

Woods laughed before responding:

“An exceptional answer! It’s been an absolute pleasure, and I’ll get your number later!”

Loftus-Cheek's responses to the other questions were intriguing. The Englishman was asked which Blues teammate would lie for him if he were late to training:

“Maybe Hakim (Ziyech). That’s my boy. I know he’d sort it out; he’ll get it done.”

Woods then asked him why Ziyech would bail him out. Loftus-Cheek responded:

"Trustworthy."

Loftus-Cheek would also rely on Ziyech organising his stag do if he were to get engaged. As for which Chelsea player the midfielder thinks could give great dating advice:

“Maybe (Marc) Cucurella (laughs) I need some advice on how to make her laugh.”

Cucurella seems to be something of a jokester at Stamford Bridge as Loftus-Cheek also picked him for being a quiz show partner:

“Cucurella. I’m thinking more for the bants."

However, Woods turned up the heat on Loftus-Cheek by asking which player or manager he would least liked to be stuck in a lift with. The midfielder chose former Blues and recently sacked Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte.

“It’s got to be a manager because that’d be really awkward. ... Maybe Antonio Conte.”

Loftus-Cheek has featured 27 times across competitions this season, providing one assist. However, reports suggest that AC Milan have been tracking him. If he were to start dating Woods, it may have to be a long-distance relationship.

Ally McCoist thinks Chelsea may have to get rid of N'Golo Kante due to fitness issues

N'Golo Kante has lacked game time this season.

Rangers legend McCoist has explained why he feels Chelsea may have to offload Kante due to persistent injury problems. The French midfielder has made just two appearances this season after suffering a hamstring injury in August. The Scot told talkSPORT:

“Kante might surprise a lot of people. He’s 31 now (32 today). You need to look at his fitness. If he can’t maintain fitness, you get rid of him."

McCoist continued by admitting that although he's a massive fan of the Frenchman, Kante's fitness has started to become an issue:

“I can’t believe I’m saying it because I’m arguably his biggest fan. But I’m his biggest fan when he’s on the pitch. You need to turn up for your work. You’ve got to play and train."

Kante does look set to extend his stay with the Blues beyond this summer when his contract expires. Reports suggest that the contract renewal is close to being signed by the midfielder.

