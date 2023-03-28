Chelsea superstar 'on verge' of extending contract at Stamford Bridge: Reports

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is reportedly on the verge of extending his contract with the Blues.

According to Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Kante, 31, is moving ever closer to renewing his deal with the Premier League club. His current contract expires at the end of the season but he seems set to remain at Stamford Bridge. Plettenberg tweeted:

"Understand that he’s on verge to extend his contract! Chelsea bosses want him to stay … Talks with the players management are going well. Clear tendency at this stage: Kante will stay beyond this season!"

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal @SkySportDE News #Kante : Understand that he’s on verge to extend his contract! Chelsea bosses want him to stay … Talks with the players management are going well. Clear tendency at this stage: Kante will stay beyond this season! #CFC News #Kante: Understand that he’s on verge to extend his contract! Chelsea bosses want him to stay … Talks with the players management are going well. Clear tendency at this stage: Kante will stay beyond this season! #CFC @SkySportDE 🇫🇷 https://t.co/cxfYCEQa0V

Kante has been at Chelsea since 2016 when he joined the west London giants from Leicester City for £32 million. He has gone on to make 262 appearances across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. The Frenchman has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League title, the Europa League and the FA Cup with the Blues.

The veteran midfielder's 2022-23 campaign has been blighted by a hamstring injury that has seen him feature just twice. His absence has been felt with Graham Potter's side lacking control in midfield and sitting 10th in the league.

Plettenberg's report rubbishes prior claims that Paris Saint-Germain have been in discussions with the player. There were question marks over his future as he entered the final few months of his contract.

However, it seems that Kante is set to stay with Chelsea. He may even be back in action this weekend against Aston Villa (April 1) as he is on the brink of a return from his hamstring injury. Football.london reports that the French midfielder played 60 minutes for a development squad in a friendly against Charlton Athletic during the international break. He is yet to play under Potter since he succeeded Thomas Tuchel last September.

Chelsea set to rival Manchester United and PSG for Napoli's Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is attracting interest from European heavyweights.

Chelsea's season has been plagued by issues in front of goal. The Blues' current top goalscorer is Kai Havertz, who has bagged nine goals in 36 games. They have collectively scored just 29 goals, the lowest of any side in the league's top 10.

A new center-forward signing is anticipated for the summer and CaughtOffside reports that they have joined the race for Osimhen. The Napoli frontman has been in prolific form, scoring 25 goals in 29 matches.

RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge but Potter's side still plan to bring in another forward. Osimhen is a target not only for the west London outfit but also for Manchester United and PSG.

Reports claim that Napoli have slapped a £150 million price tag on Osimhen amid his stellar season. This is unlikely to dissuade Chelsea, as they have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022.

Poll : 0 votes