PSG remain in contact with Chelsea superstar as he continues talks over new contract - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly hoping against all hope of signing Chelsea star N’Golo Kante as a free agent in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman will see his contract expire in June 2023.

According to 90min, Graham Potter’s Chelsea are close to extending Kante’s stay. Overcoming some initial hiccups, the two parties reached a breakthrough in February. They're now ironing out some last-minute details ahead of finalizing fresh terms.

The 31-year-old has always given Chelsea first priority, as he is happy in London and sees his future there. However, as he's in the final stretch of his contract, he's free to discuss terms with other clubs across Europe over a possible free transfer in the summer.

According to 90min, PSG are one of the clubs interested in bringing the former SM Caen midfielder back to Ligue 1. Despite knowing about his love for Chelsea, PSG representatives have remained in contact with Kante’s agents, hoping for the player's change of heart.

Chelsea, though, remain confident of extending Kante’s stay, despite being under pressure from Les Parisiens. Potter has shown excitement about the prospect of managing the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Kante, who has been out of action since the second week of the 2022-23 season, is finally nearing his return. He took part in a closed-door friendly during the international break, playing for 60 minutes. Unless he suffers a relapse, Kante could be back in competitive action when Aston Villa come to town in the Premier League on Saturday (April 1).

Sergio Aguero gives Barcelona 50% chance of signing PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has urged Barcelona to figure out a way to bring Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's PSG contract expires in June, and Barcelona, along with Saudi American side Al-Ittihad and MLS’ Inter Miami, have been linked. Aguero, speaking at Kings League, expressed a desire to see Messi at the Camp Nou once again, giving Barcelona a 50% chance of pulling off the transfer.

He said:

"My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barca. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home; he has to finish his career here. Laporta has to make an effort in bringing back Leo".

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021, ending over two decades of association with the club. Aguero left City to play alongside his friend Messi at Barcelona, but the No. 10 bid a tearful goodbye to his boyhood club only a month later, so the two never played together at the Camp Nou.

