How much will Victor Osimhen cost? Napoli set jaw-dropping price tag amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United

Napoli have reportedly slapped a £150 million price tag on Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker has become one of Europe's most sought-after frontmen.

According to Il Matino, Gli Azzurri are under no pressure to sell Osimhen and thus have placed an astronomical fee on the forward. He is under contract with Luciano Spalletti's side until 2025. The club's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is not interested in listening to offers below that valuation.

The 24-year-old has been in prolific form for Napoli, scoring 25 goals in 29 games across competitions. He leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 21 goals and has been the protagonist for Spalletti's side as they close in on the league title.

Osimhen's stock is rising, and with that, so has interest in the striker's services. Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to enter the summer transfer window and make blockbuster center-forward signings.

The Blues have lacked an out-and-out goalscorer throughout a shaky season under Graham Potter. Kai Havertz has performed in a false 9 role and has nine goals in 36 games. He is Chelsea's top goalscorer, and they have only managed 29 goals in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan. However, reports claim that Potter doesn't have faith in the Belgian rediscovering form when he returns to the club in the summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have boasted a proven goalscorer in Marcus Rashford. The English forward has bagged 27 goals in 44 appearances, but is at his best when playing on the left of a front three.

Erik ten Hag lured Wout Weghorst to the Red Devils in January on loan. The Dutch striker has managed just two goals in 18 games and is expected to return to parent club Burnley in the summer. Anthony Martial has struggled with injury issues, meaning Rashford has had to move into a central role.

Osimhen is without a doubt one of Europe's most in-demand forwards and will likely be coveted by a number of sides in the summer. However, his astronomical fee may be offputting to potential suitors.

Chelsea interested in former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira as Mason Mount's replacement

The former Manchester United midfielder is lined up as Mount's replacement.

Chelsea's Mason Mount seems to be heading towards the Stamford Bridge exit door. Talks with the English midfielder over a contract renewal have stalled and he recently changed agents, per Fabrizio Romano.

ESPN reports that the Blues have set their sights on former Manchester United midfielder Pereira. The 27-year-old has been in fine form for Fulham this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 32 games.

He departed the Red Devils last summer for the Cottagers in a £10 million plus add-ons deal. However, if Chelsea are to lure him to west London, they will have to beat competition from PSG and Atletico Madrid.

