Chelsea star could join Saudi Pro League as Graham Potter loses faith in his abilities - Reports

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could be set for a move to the Saudi Pro League, with manager Graham Potter reportedly losing faith in his abilities. The Belgian is on loan at Serie A side Inter Milan.

However, Lukaku, 29, is expected to return to Stamford Bridge when his loan deal expires at the end of the season. He has bagged five goals and an assist in 19 games across competitions, with injuries hampering his campaign at the San Siro.

Football Insider reports that Inter are unlikely to pursue re-signing Lukaku in the summer. His stagnating form has put Nerazzuri off as well as many other European sides.

A move to Saudi Arabia is a possibility, with Saudi officials looking to increase the profile of the league following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon joined Al Nassr in January.

Chelsea boss Potter is believed to have no faith in Lukaku returning to goalscoring form and addressing the team's issues in front of goal. They have managed just 29 goals in the league this season. The Blues are expected to make a blockbuster centre-forward signing.

Hence, Lukaku may be forced to consider a move to Saudi Arabia. His wages of £325,000 are also putting European suitors off, but that shouldn't be a problem in the Middle East.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a two-year deal worth a reported £175 million per year in January. Lukaku may follow in the footsteps of the former Manchester United attacker by heading to Saudi Arabia.

He joined Chelsea for a then club-record £97.5 million in 2021 from Inter. He managed 15 goals in 44 games during the 2021-22 season. However, he fell out of favour with former manager Thomas Tuchel and does not seem to have Potter's faith in him either.

Chelsea building relationship with PSG advisor Luis Campos

Campos is in contact with the Blues.

Foot Mercato reports that Chelsea are in constant contact with PSG advisor Campos. The Blues are building a working relationship with the Portuguese transfer guru who works as a freelancer.

Campos joined PSG last summer and is regarded as one of the best at building squads across Europe. However, he has endured a difficult time at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians' shaky season under Christophe Galtier has largely been blamed on Campos' transfer business. His situation with the Ligue 1 side has been described as untenable. He looked on in despair alongside club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as PSG fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Rennes in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has made numerous changes to his recruitment team at Stamford Bridge. Adding Campos to that list could be of huge benefit given his experience and contacts.

