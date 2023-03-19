Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos look crestfallen as PSG lose 2-0 to Rennes, pictures emerge

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s misery following their UEFA Champions League exit continues as they trail Stade Rennes 2-0 at the Parc des Princes.

It was vital Christophe Galtier's side kept the winning momentum going after they Brest 2-1 last weekend. However, Karl Toko Ekambi's 45th-minute effort and Arnaud Kalimuendo's 48th-minute strike shocked the Parisians.

The higher-ups at PSG are becoming increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress shown by Galtier's men this season. Pictures have emerged of the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting advisor Luis Campos reacting to the setback against Rennes. It's fair to say the duo are less than impressed with the stagnating Parisian side.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC These reactions from Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos to PSG going down 0-2 to Rennes These reactions from Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos to PSG going down 0-2 to Rennes 😬 https://t.co/Ffj8dsloh2

Galtier was already under pressure following PSG's exit from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16. They suffered a disappointing 3-0 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich. They are on course to successfully retain their Ligue 1 crown as they sit nine points clear of second-placed Lens. However, a defeat at home to Rennes is inconceivable and the reactions from Al-Khelaifi and Campos tell the story.

There is a negative vibe around the Parisian club and Lionel Messi was on the end of boos from a portion of the Parc des Princes faithful. Alongside this, reports claim that the relationship between defensive duo Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe has broken down.

Zinedine Zidane wants PSG to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if he replaces Galtier

Zidane is being linked with the Parisians job.

Speculation grows over Galtier's future and PSG's ideal replacement is Zidane. The French coach has long been admired by the Ligue 1 giants and he is without a club after leaving Real Madrid in 2021.

However, if the former Los Blancos boss is to succeed Galtier, he reportedly wants Barcelona winger Dembele to be signed. The Blaugrana attacker has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 28 games across competitions. He has a year left on his contract with Barca.

Zidane is yet to work with Dembele in his career but evidently thinks the winger could improve the Parisian team. There may be a host of changes in the summer with Messi's contract set to expire. Dembele was on the French giants' radar last summer before he signed a new deal at the Nou Camp.

