Zinedine Zidane demands signing of Barcelona superstar if he's to take PSG job: Reports

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly demanding the signing of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele if he is to become Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss. The Frenchman continues to be linked with the Parisians' role as concerns grow over Christophe Galtier.

According to El Nacional, the Parisian hierarchy are weighing up whether to dismiss Galtier if they exit the UEFA Champions League. They currently trail Bayern Munich 1-0 in the last 16 heading into tonight's (March 8) second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Zidane has always been admired by PSG and he is viewed as the coach who can finally bring the Champions League to the Parc des Princes. He led Real Madrid to the trophy on three consecutive occasions before leaving in 2021.

However, if the Ligue 1 giants are able to convince Zidane over becoming their next manager, they will be asked to sign Barcelona's Dembele. The report claims that the former Los Blancos coach wants the French winger.

Moreover, Dembele, 25, is tied to the Blaugrana until 2024 but could have an exit clause of around €50-100 million. The Parisians will look to take advantage of this. Culemania.com reports that his exit clause is €50 million. However, Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany insists that it is €100 million.

Dembele was in fine form before picking up a hamstring injury in January which has seen him miss nine games. He has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 28 games across competitions.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms meeting with PSG's Lionel Messi's father

Messi's father met with Barcelona president Laporta.

Messi's future at PSG is uncertain as his contract expires at the end of the season. Talks have been held over an extension but have not reached a successful conclusion.

A potential return to Barcelona has regularly been touted for the Argentine icon and Laporta has confirmed that he held a meeting with the Parisian attacker's father. The Spaniard remained tight-lipped over Messi's future but did admit that they discussed the situation. He told Catalunya Radio:

“We met, yes. We talked about the situation, I congratulated him because Argentina won. He knows that we were happy that Messi won the World Cup. We talked about a tribute to Leo. As you can imagine he has an extraordinary affection for Barca."

Messi has been in remarkable form for PSG this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 16 assists in 29 games. However, he left Barca against his own will in 2021 when they were unable to afford a new contract for the Argentine great.

