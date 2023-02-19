Christophe Galtier handed fresh headache as relationship between two PSG stars turns cold - Reports

The relationship between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) central defenders Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe has turned sour in recent days, according to GOAL.

PSG remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but have been in abysmal form in recent weeks. They have won only five of their 11 matches in all competitions since the turn of the year.

The Parisians' poor run of form has seen several cracks appear in the squad, adding to Christophe Galtier's woes. Many of their issues came to light following their Ligue 1 defeat to AS Monaco last weekend.

PSG captain Marquinhos notably advised his teammates against approaching the disappointed fans after the match. Kimpembe, though, defied the Brazilian by apologizing to the supporters using a megaphone.

According to the aforementioned source, the incident has led to the relationship between the defensive duo turning cold. Marquinhos feels his captaincy was questioned by Kimpembe's actions.

PSGhub @PSGhub Marquinhos didn't like seeing Kimpembe talking to the Ultras after the game against Monaco, he took it as an affront. 🗣️ Marquinhos didn't like seeing Kimpembe talking to the Ultras after the game against Monaco, he took it as an affront. @lequipe 🗣️ 🚨 Marquinhos didn't like seeing Kimpembe talking to the Ultras after the game against Monaco, he took it as an affront. @lequipe 💥🗣️

It now remains to be seen how Galtier will deal with the situation between the two defenders. The growing disharmony in the Les Parisiens camp will prove to be a hurdle to their hopes of achieving success this season.

Like Marquinhos, his compatriot Neymar has also been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently. His decision to participate in a Poker tournament just hours after the team's UEFA Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich has not gone down well among fans and pundits.

The fact that these issues have come to the fore just before a set of crucial matches will be a huge headache for Galtier. PSG are scheduled to face fifth-placed Lille in Ligue 1 this afternoon (February 19).

The Parisians also have games against Nantes and title contenders Marseille coming up. They will then lock horns with Bayern in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie in Munich on March 8.

Further details about the dressing room disharmony at PSG

According to reports, Neymar and Marquinhos got into a heated argument with PSG advisor Luis Campos after the loss to Monaco. The Brazilian duo is claimed to have expressed their frustration with the club's summer transfer business.

PSGhub @PSGhub Neymar openly criticised Campos for the mercato he carried out, after the game against Monaco the other day. Neymar openly criticised Campos for the mercato he carried out, after the game against Monaco the other day. @LeMechenoua 🗣️ ❗️Neymar openly criticised Campos for the mercato he carried out, after the game against Monaco the other day. @LeMechenoua 🗣️🇧🇷

It appears Neymar and Marquinhos are not the only players to have the same opinion. Lionel Messi and Kimpembe are also not pleased with the Parc des Princes outfit's business under Campos' guidance.

Meanwhile, there have been claims that Galtier's position as the team's manager is under threat. He now faces an uphill task to reunite his squad and secure his job.

