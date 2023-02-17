Lionel Messi and Neymar unhappy with PSG's transfer business as further details of dressing room disharmony emerge - Reports

Lionel Messi and Neymar are among the senior Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stars who are unhappy with the club's transfer business, according to French sports daily L'Equipe [via Foot Mercato].

PSG brought in Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos as their manager and football advisor in the summer, respectively. They hoped that the duo would enable the club to win the UEFA Champions League, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar at their disposal.

Les Parisiens signed six new players to their squad under Campos' supervision ahead of the season. Meanwhile, Galtier made a fine start to his life as the club's manager, leading them straightaway to the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The initial signs were promising as the Parc des Princes outfit scored 17 goals in their first three league matches alone. 12 of those goals were netted by Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

It had appeared that the big names in the PSG camp finally put their egos aside once and for all. However, six months down the line, cracks have started to appear in the team again.

Things have gone awry for the Parisians since the turn of the year as they have only won five of their 11 matches in all competitions. A team that did not taste defeat in the first half of the season have already lost five matches since January.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo A few numbers on PSG's loss to Bayern on Tuesday:



- 40-game home unbeaten streak ends (1st loss since April 28, 2021)



- 3 consecutive losses for first time since 2011



- 5 losses in 2023 (just 4 losses in all of 2022) A few numbers on PSG's loss to Bayern on Tuesday:- 40-game home unbeaten streak ends (1st loss since April 28, 2021)- 3 consecutive losses for first time since 2011- 5 losses in 2023 (just 4 losses in all of 2022) https://t.co/LI6qDEOamg

PSG's recent run of form has put Galtier's position at risk, according to French radio station RMC. More details about the dressing room disharmony at the Parc des Princes outfit have now emerged in the media.

According to the aforementioned source, Lionel Messi and Neymar are among those who are displeased with the club's summer transfer business under Campos. Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe reportedly share the same opinion.

Canal Supporters @CanalSupporters

du mercato.

Neymar & Marquinhos l’ont fait savoir à Luis Campos samedi à Monaco



En privé, Messi, Kimpembe et l'ensemble des joueurs présents ces dernières années, sont sur la même longueur d'onde… 🗣️



L’Equipe Les cadres du PSG sont mécontentsdu mercato.Neymar & Marquinhos l’ont fait savoir à Luis Campos samedi à MonacoEn privé, Messi, Kimpembe et l'ensemble des joueurs présents ces dernières années, sont sur la même longueur d'onde… 🗣️L’Equipe Les cadres du PSG sont mécontents du mercato. Neymar & Marquinhos l’ont fait savoir à Luis Campos samedi à Monaco 😡🇧🇷En privé, Messi, Kimpembe et l'ensemble des joueurs présents ces dernières années, sont sur la même longueur d'onde… 🗣️📲 L’Equipe https://t.co/Kus6wjz4y1

Campos notably bought Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, and Nordi Mukiele on permanent deals in the summer. He also brought in Hugo Ekitike on an initial loan deal from Stade Reims.

PSG superstar and Lionel Messi's friend Neymar has confronted Campos

Neymar had a heated exchange with Campos following the team's league defeat to AS Monaco last weekend. According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, the Brazilian said 'unkind words' about the club's transfer business.

Marc Mechenoua @LeMechenoua Comme le révèle @lequipe , le recrutement du PSG a été au cœur de la discussion entre Neymar et Luis Campos samedi après la défaite face à Monaco. Le Brésilien a même eu des mots peu amènes pour qualifier le mercato du conseiller sportif. Comme le révèle @lequipe, le recrutement du PSG a été au cœur de la discussion entre Neymar et Luis Campos samedi après la défaite face à Monaco. Le Brésilien a même eu des mots peu amènes pour qualifier le mercato du conseiller sportif.

It is worth noting that the 31-year-old was also furious at teammates Vitinha and Ekitike during the game. Both players were brought to the club by Campos at the start of the season.

Poll : 0 votes