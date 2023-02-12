PSG superstar Neymar and executive Luis Campos caught having heated argument after their 3-1 loss to Monaco - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar was involved in a spat with the Parisians' executive Luis Campos following the club's defeat to AS Monaco, according to L'Equipe [via Onze Mondial].

PSG are placed at the top of the Ligue 1 table and boast a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille. However, the Parc des Princes is bubbling over with tension on the back of the club's recent struggles.

Les Parisiens have not been at their best since returning to action following the FIFA World Cup in December. They have only won five of their 10 matches across all competitions since the turn of the year.

Injuries to the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have also not helped the French giants' cause. To add to their woes, Christophe Galtier and Co. were affected by an intestinal virus ahead of their trip to AS Monaco on Saturday, February 11.

Handicapped by injuries and illness, PSG succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Monaco on Saturday. The result understandably left both players and officials left frustrated, leading to tensions between them.

According to the aforementioned source, Les Parisiens football advisor Campos questioned the players' aggressiveness after the match in the dressing room. The criticism, though, was not received kindly by Neymar and Marquinhos.

The Brazilian duo thus got into a long heated argument with the Portuguese executive, as per the report. The intense nature of the exchange is said to have left members of the staff surprised.

PSGhub @PSGhub Campos reproached the team for a lack of aggressiveness. Neymar and Marquinhos did not like this and had a long and intense discussion with Campos. Campos reproached the team for a lack of aggressiveness. Neymar and Marquinhos did not like this and had a long and intense discussion with Campos. @lequipe 🚨 Campos reproached the team for a lack of aggressiveness. Neymar and Marquinhos did not like this and had a long and intense discussion with Campos. @lequipe 💥🇧🇷

As reported by RMC, Campos also reprimanded the players in the dressing room at half-time. The Parisians were notably trailing 3-1 against Philippe Clement's side at that point.

It now remains to be seen if the issues between Campos and Neymar will worsen PSG's current situation. The team's form will be a huge concern for Galtier ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The Ligue 1 table-toppers are scheduled to face the Bavarians in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie at home on Tuesday, February 14. Galtier will be hopeful of having Messi and Mbappe fit for the game.

Neymar was also upset with two PSG teammates

While Neymar got into a spat with Campos in the dressing room, he was also upset with two of his teammates on the pitch. He was reportedly not pleased with Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha's on-field decisions.

Vitinha's choices while in possession seemingly left the PSG superstar frustrated. Meanwhile, Ekitike was also blasted by the Brazilian for similar reasons.

Poll : 0 votes