Arsenal table €40 million bid for Juventus target, confirms agent

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer to Sassuolo for Juventus target Manuel Locatelli. The Euro 2020 star has been consistently linked with a move away from Sassuolo in recent weeks and has attracted interest from Arsenal and Juventus.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to sign a box-to-box midfielder this summer to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park. Arsenal suffered last season due to a lack of creativity and goals from midfield.

The Gunners have had a busy summer transfer window this far. Arsenal announced the signing of left-back Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan from Benfica earlier this month.

Arsenal also announced the signing of Sambi Lokong from Anderlecht in a deal worth £18 million this week. The Gunners are also believed to be close to completing a £50 million move for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White.

Despite signing Belgian midfielder Sambi Lokonga earlier this week, Mikel Arteta is keen to add another top-quality midfielder to his squad this summer. Arsenal have been linked with moves for Houssem Aouar, Aaron Ramsey and Manuel Locatelli in recent weeks.

Manuel Locatelli played a starring role for Italy at Euro 2020 this summer. The midfielder scored a brace in Italy's 3-0 victory over Switzerland in their second group game of Euro 2020.

Locatelli was replaced by Marco Verratti in Italy's starting XI during the knockout stages of the tournament. However, the 23-year-old caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs with his performances for Roberto Mancini's side.

Reports have suggested that Locatelli prefers a move to Juventus and is likely to reject a move to Arsenal. Manuel Locatelli's agent has confirmed that Arsenal have submitted a €40 million bid for the Sassuolo star.

Juventus could offer Sassuolo a player-plus-cash deal in exchange for Arsenal target Manuel Locatelli

Juventus are rumored to be willing to offer youngster Nicolo Fagioli plus cash to Sassuolo in exchange for Locatelli. Fagioli's agent Andrea D'Amico was quick to reject rumors that his client was part of the deal to bring Manuel Locatelli to Turin.

"Juventus would like to sign Locatelli and Arsenal have already offered €40 million. But I can assure you, as of today, Fagioli has not been included in the deal," D'Amico said via the Evening Standard. "Massimiliano Allegri wants to see him in training to understand if he can be useful during the season."

