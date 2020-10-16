Arsenal will be saving millions going by Mikel Arteta's decision to out Mesut Ozil. Ozil is one of their highest paid players, earning £350,000 a week. His name is not part of Arsenal's Europa League squad for the season and this has caused a lot of anger amongst the fans.

Arsenal had to pay Ozil £8m as loyalty bonus last month after they failed to sell the German during the recent transfer window. Moreover, he's not been active on the field even though football season has resumed. It has been reported that Ozil earns a bonus after every appearance he makes because of a clause in his contract which was agreed to in January 2018. The Athletic reported that the Premier League club is actually saving money by not letting Mesut Ozil play.

Ozil is into the final year of his contract and Arsene Wenger believes that the player should try and leave the club. Arsenal is keen to terminate the players' contract in January even if Ozil feels against that. he has made it clear to everyone that he will not be leaving unless he needs to, in other words, he will stay until the contract expires in 2021. Ozil has recently turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia even though Al-Nassr is keen on on-boarding the player and can easily match his current wages.

One of the most respected players on the field, Ozil is in his prime, his move will cause a stir. Ozil has scored 128 goals and provided 256 assists across 692 games. His 2015/16 Premier League season must not be forgotten. He provided 19 assists, just one short of the record currently held by both Thierry Henry for the 2003/2004 season and Kevin De Bruyne for the 2019/20 season.