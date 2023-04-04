Arsenal transfer would ‘definitely’ tempt £67 million striker if Gunners win Premier League: Reports 

Dusan Vlahovic will reportedly be tempted with a move to Arsenal in the summer. The Juventus star was a target for the Gunners during his time at Fiorentina and is on their radar again.

As per journalist Pete O'Rourke, Vlahovic will be looking to leave Juventus in the summer and has several clubs interested in signing him. Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are looking to lure him to the Premier League as they want to bolster their attack.

O'Rourke told GiveMeSport:

"Vlahovic was a big target for Arsenal prior to his move to Juventus. They've been keeping tabs on his situation and a number nine is a position that Arteta would like to strengthen for next season as well. I'm sure Vlahovic would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal, especially if they win the Premier League and are playing in the Champions League next season as well."

Juventus signed Vlahovic for a little more than £67 million from Fiorentina and will look to recoup it if he departs in the summer.

Chelsea and Manchester United keeping tabs on Arsenal target

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Dusan Vlahovic's situation at Juventus. They want to lure the striker in the summer and see him as the forward who can lead their attack.

Jacobs told TeamTALK:

"Dusan Vlahovic will be available on the market from Juventus in the summer and Manchester United are not really the club on the radar for him at the moment. But you definitely should keep an eye on Chelsea. They've got a few names in that position, but he'll be one of them."

He added:

"Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in Vlahovic but at the moment, they've not made any contact. But watch, where the more Premier League clubs come in for Vlahovic, people start to realise that a very decent opportunity on the market could become available. And if he stays fit and these chronic growing problems don't continue to hamper him, then he could be a very valuable signing."

Vlahovic has scored eight goals and assisted twice in 19 Serie A matches this season for Juventus.

